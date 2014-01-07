(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ignis Absolute Return Government
Bond Fund
here
LONDON, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ignis
Absolute Return
Government Bond Fund a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by
Ignis Investment Services Limited (NR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating reflects the fund's
differentiated investment
approach that exploits seven different and uncorrelated risk
buckets and is
supported by advanced proprietary technology.
FUND PROFILE
The fund is a UCITS compliant Luxemburg SICAV and was launched
in March 2011. It
is an absolute return government bond fund with GBP2.1bn in
assets under
management (AUM) as of end-December 2013.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The investment process aims to identify macro-economic themes,
which it
expresses in forward rate terms over a six-month investment
horizon. The focus
on forward rates, as opposed to duration based, market and
portfolio analysis
differentiates the fund. This approach allows the fund to
deconstruct yield
curves and pinpoint the precise exposures it desires on
different curves, based
on its macro-economic views and strength of short-term
conviction.
The fund actively trades seven uncorrelated risk buckets (such
as rates, FX and
volatility) using a variety of instruments (including
derivatives). It trades on
the basis of its macro-economic views and level of short-term
conviction across
the risk buckets. The fund favours relative value and
directional strategies but
generally avoids carry strategies.
Ignis has developed a proprietary tool, ClearCurve, which is a
research and
portfolio management tool allowing the investment team to
visualise its
exposures in forward rate terms. It also has a "trade optimiser"
functionality,
which calculates the minimum number of trades needed to
re-position the
portfolio. This tool differentiates the process. It is based in
economic theory
and supported by the team's quantitative analysts.
RESOURCES
The rates team consists of ten staff, headed by Russ Oxley, who
has 16 years'
investment experience, and is also the fund's lead Portfolio
Manager (PM). The
team also includes four PMs, two economists, including Ignis's
chief economist,
Stuart Thompson who has 28 years' experience and a quantitative
analytics team
of three led by Adam Purzitsky, who holds a PhD in economics.
There is an
independent risk management team of seven.
TRACK RECORD
The fund does not yet have a three-year track record and
therefore does not yet
have a Lipper Leader Score for Consistent Return. Nonetheless,
Fitch's review of
the fund's performance and a related mandate indicate consistent
outperformance,
the diversification benefits of effectively uncorrelated
performance engines,
and adherence to the fund's philosophy, albeit over a limited
period to date.
FUND MANAGER
Ignis is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Phoenix Group (NR), a
FTSE-250 listed
UK life insurance consolidator. It had AUM of GBP68.7bn as of
3Q13, a growing
part of which (21%) is third-party money.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the rating. For example, a notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance, severe drawdown, correlation increase, or
departure of key
investment professionals may cause Fitch to downgrade the
rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine the agency's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at:
here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.