(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned IM BCG RMBS 2 FTA's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due September 2061 the following final rating:

EUR1,183,000,000 class A notes 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

EUR117,000,000 Loan B Not rated

The transaction is an unhedged securitisation of a EUR1,300m static pool of Spanish residential mortgage loans originated and serviced in Spain by Banco Caixa Geral (BCG; not rated by Fitch). BCG is a 99.9% owned subsidiary of Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD; BB+/Negative/B), a Portuguese state bank.

The transaction's structure is different to that commonly used in Spain. The subordinated tranche is structured through a loan (Loan B), provided by BCG. The structure of the transaction is pass-through with a combined waterfall and sequential amortisation.

The ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on the class A notes by legal final maturity in September 2061, according to the terms and conditions of the documentation. The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects the uncertainty associated with changes to the Spanish mortgage enforcement framework, which may affect borrower payment behaviour and recovery timing.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

This is the second standalone securitisation of mortgage loans originated by BCG. In assigning the rating, Fitch has relied on the historical performance of BCG's portfolio, as well as the performance of the previous securitisation. In Fitch's view, data quality and availability was in line with the Spanish market average. BCG entered the market when most originators were cutting down origination, which has allowed it to target lower risk clients, and as a result its mortgage portfolio has shown strong performance during the past years. The underlying assets are a prime pool of first-lien, residential mortgage loans, with a moderate weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value (LTV) of 71.4%. The WA indexed current LTV derived by Fitch is 74.5%, which captures a WA loan seasoning of 61 months. The pool is geographically diversified with higher concentrations in four areas, Cataluna, Extremadura, Galicia and Madrid.

The securitised loans are 100%-branch originated and most are granted to borrowers for the purpose of home acquisition, with a small portion of loans with adverse characteristics. Non-Spanish borrowers make up 2.3% of the pool, and loans for the purpose of acquiring second homes comprise 3.7% of the pool, which is below the average in other prime Spanish RMBS deals.

Given the low margin of the pool, the scenarios modelled show negative excess spread during some periods. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch assumes that most of the mortgage loans with higher margins are either prepaid or default during the first years of the transaction's life. The low WA margin of the pool is justified by the prime quality borrowers and aggressive pricing policies.

Credit enhancement for the class A notes is provided by the subordination of Loan B and the reserve fund, which is equal to 3% of the original pool balance. Interest on Loan B is subordinated in the cash flow waterfall, which provides an additional enhancement to the structure.

Fitch considers that the transaction is exposed to servicer disruption risk. However, a dedicated liquidity deposit to cover temporary mortgage payment disruptions is in place. We consider that the deposit would be sufficient to cover three months of interest on the class A notes under a stressed interest rate scenario.

The notes are referenced to one-month EURIBOR with monthly resets, while most loans are referenced to 12-month EURIBOR with annual or bi-annual resets. In its cash flow model, Fitch has analysed potential losses and temporary interest shortfalls derived from basis and reset risk, and considers that the transaction's structure is sufficient to adequately mitigate these risks at the relevant stress scenario.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch's expectation under a 'Bsf' rating scenario is linked to a WA lifetime loss rate of 3.0%, which results from a WA foreclosure frequency assumption (WAFF) of 6.0% and a WA recovery rate (WARR) expectation of 49.9%. The assumed WA loss rate in a 'Asf' rating scenario is of 8.4%. A combined 10% WAFF increase and 10% WARR decrease would result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'A-sf', while a combined 25% WAFF increase and 25% WARR decrease would result in a downgrade of the class A notes to 'BBBsf'.