Fitch Ratings has assigned IM Cajamar Empresas 5, F.T.A.'s notes expected ratings, as follows:

EUR175.0m Class A1: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR365.0m Class A2: 'A+(EXP)sf': Outlook Stable

EUR135.0m Class B: 'CCC(EXP)sf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

IM Cajamar Empresas 5, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a EUR675m static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals (SEIs). The loans were originated by Cajamar Caja Rural and Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja. Cajamar and Ruralcaja merged in October 2012 to form Cajas Rurales Unidas (CRU, 'BB'/Stable/'B').

The ratings address the likelihood of investors receiving interest payments in accordance with the terms of the transaction documentation and full repayment of principal by legal final maturity in November 2055.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Segmented Default Risk:

Fitch applied a forward-looking annual probability of default (PD) of 3.7% and 1.8% to the SME and SEI segments originated by Cajamar (83.0% of the portfolio). The agency applied a PD of 7.2% and 2.7% to the SME and SEI segments originated by Ruralcaja (17.0% of the portfolio).

Lower Recoveries:

Fitch expects a base-case rating recovery rate of 45% for the portfolio. Fitch used its MVD framework to calculate expected recoveries for the portfolio and then applied an adjustment reflecting the low observed recoveries achieved by the originator.

Limited Obligor Concentration:

The transaction is exposed to limited obligor concentration risk. The largest obligor group accounts for 1.5%. Obligor groups larger than 50bp represent a total 4.9% of the portfolio.

Counterparty Risk Rating Cap:

The highest achievable rating in the transaction is capped at 'A+sf' due to the treasury account bank rating triggers embedded in the transaction documentation. Banco Santander S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') will serve as the treasury account bank.

Dedicated Liquidity:

Fitch believes that liquidity risk is mitigated by the reserve fund. The reserve fund, sized at 17%, is used exclusively to cover any interest shortfalls on the most senior class of notes (A1 and A2, then B) during the life of the transaction. Any remaining balance can be used to amortise the notes on the last payment date.

Partial Interest Rate Hedge:

The structure features no interest rate derivatives. A rise in interest rates is partially hedged by the fixed-rate coupon payable on the class A1 note. Loans with a fixed interest rate account for 15.2% of the portfolio.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A 25% increase in the expected obligor default probability would lead to a downgrade of the class A1 and A2 notes to 'BBB+(EXP)sf'. A 25% reduction in the expected recovery rates would lead to a downgrade of the class A1 and A2 notes to 'A-(EXP)sf'. The rating of the class B notes would be 'CCC(EXP)sf' or below in both scenarios.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying pre-sale report.

