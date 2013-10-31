(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland, B/Stable) USD150m 11% notes due 2016 a final 'B' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and guaranteed by Modernland and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 17 October 2013. Proceeds from the notes will be used to acquire 51% of the Jakarta Garden City project from Keppel Land (Keppel, unrated). Due to the long-term payback nature of the acquisition, Fitch expects Modernland will be able to refinance the notes when they are due in 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Limited Recurring Income: Modernland's limited recurring revenue differentiates it from higher rated global peers. Recurring revenue is derived from estate management fees, golf course operation and its new hotel operations. However, these segments contribute less than 10% of annual EBITDA. Fitch views Modernland's small recurring revenue base as the main constraint on its ratings, particularly given the cyclical nature of the property development sector. Execution Risks: Jakarta Garden City's strategic location, established infrastructure, and affordability compared with other properties in the Kelapa Gading district, in northern Jakarta, underpin Modernland's business growth prospects. The project is currently a joint venture with Keppel and both parties have agreed on Modernland acquiring Keppel's 51% share in the project. However, in Fitch's view, Modernland has yet to demonstrate a track record of strong presales without Keppel's support. Similar risks are also present in Modernland's longer-term expansion plan in Bekasi, an important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta, where success is contingent upon the timely execution of accompanying infrastructure and the company's ability to build critical mass. Project Diversification: The ratings also reflect Modernland's sizable landbank, which is diversified by location and evenly balanced between industrial and residential use. Over the next 18 months, cashflows will be driven by presales from residential estate Jakarta Garden City and industrial estate Modern Cikande. Over the longer term, the company will also look to launch its second industrial estate in Bekasi. Cash Buffer from ASRI: Cashflows from land sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI, B+/Stable) mitigate the execution risks by providing sufficient liquidity. Modernland expects to receive IDR3.4trn over the next 30 months after selling 170 hectares of land in Serpong, Tangerang, which is close to Jakarta and near ASRI's existing residential estate. Proceeds will be used mostly to buy land in Bekasi, which will enable Modernland to replenish land inventory for sustainable presales and cashflows. Modernland's low acquisition cost of about USD20 per square metre for 489 hectares of land in Bekasi is an additional comfort and reduces project execution risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Decline in presales/ gross debt ratio to below 30% (2013: Fitch forecast at 30%) on a sustained basis - Net debt/net inventory remaining above 1x after 2015 (2013: Fitch forecast 1.4x), possibly resulting from delayed project execution or weaker pre-sales. Positive rating action is not expected unless Modernland demonstrates a track record in timely project execution, leading to improved scale and project diversification, or improved recurring income. Contact: Primary Analyst Shahim Zubair, CFA Associate Director +65 67967227 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 29026410 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.