JAKARTA, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
PT Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat Ooredoo, BBB+/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR9 trillion bond
programme and IDR1
trillion sukuk ijarah programme National ratings of 'AAA(idn)'.
The agency has
also assigned National ratings of 'AAA(idn)' to the up to IDR2.7
trillion senior
unsecured bonds and up to IDR300 billion sukuk ijarah issued
under these
programmes.
The proceeds will be used for debt refinancing (67%), purchase
of a base station
sub-system (16%), and to pay the license fee for radio frequency
spectrum (17%).
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bond and Sukuk Programmes
The ratings on Indosat Ooredoo's bond and sukuk programmes and
the issuances
from these programmes are the same as Indosat Ooredoo's National
Long-Term
Rating of 'AAA(idn)' as the risk of default of these senior
unsecured
obligations is aligned with that of Indosat Ooredoo in
accordance with Fitch's
rating definitions.
For the sukuk programme and issuances, the ratings also take
into account the
sukuk's structure and documentation, which include the following
features:
- The sukuk will represent the company's unsecured obligations
and will rank
pari passu with all its other unsecured obligations. The sukuk
has full recourse
to the issuer and the payment obligations under the transaction
documents will
be direct, unconditional, and irrevocable.
- On any periodic distribution date, Indosat Ooredoo's will pay
the sukuk
holders rental due under the lease agreement for the sukuk
assets, which is
intended to be sufficient to fund the periodic distribution
amounts payable by
Indosat Ooredoo.
- The company's commitment to pay the periodic distribution
amounts and the
principle amount equal to the amount under the transaction
document. If the
revenue generated from the sukuk asset in any distribution
period is less than
the periodic distribution amount, the company can take measures
to ensure that
there is no shortfall in the distribution payable.
- Indosat Ooredoo is committed to guarantee the functioning
condition of the
MIDI (multimedia interactive, data, and internet) services
network, the benefit
from which becomes the ijarah object; provide a guarantee
against a decline in
the value from the transfer benefit; and guarantee the
availability of a
substitute for the MDI services network. Failure to do so, if
there is a
material negative impact on the company's ability to fulfil its
obligations,
will constitute an event of default.
The programme documentation contains a negative pledge
provision, cross-default,
as well as covenants, which are the same as those in Indosat's
bond document.
The sukuk transaction will be governed by Indonesian law. Fitch
does not express
an opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are
enforceable under
Indonesian law, but considers Indosat Ooredoo's intentions to
support its sukuk
obligations. Fitch's rating on the sukuk reflects the agency's
belief that
Indosat Ooredoo will stand behind its obligations.
When assigning ratings to the programme and issuance issued
under the programme,
Fitch does not express an opinion on the structure's compliance
with sharia
principles.
Indosat Ooredoo
Ooredoo's Support Drives Ratings: Indosat Ooredoo's ratings
include implied
support from its Qatar-based 65% parent, Ooredoo Q.S.C.
(Ooredoo, A+/Stable).
Ooredoo's bond and loan documents contain a cross-default clause
covering
significant subsidiaries, including Indosat Ooredoo, which is
one of Ooredoo's
largest subsidiaries, accounting for 25% of Ooredoo's 2016
revenue and 27% of
its EBITDA. Its corporate-wide rebranding to "Indosat Ooredoo"
since November
2015 underscores the reputational risk to the parent.
Implied support from Ooredoo leads us to give Indosat Ooredoo
the highest rating
possible on the national scale.
Standalone Profile: Even before assessment of implied support
from its strong
overseas parent, Indosat Ooredoo has a strong credit profile
compared to most
other Indonesian corporates, reflecting its size, established
market position,
with a 24% revenue market share, operating EBITDAR margin of
over 40% and a
moderate FFO-adjusted net leverage. Fitch expects the company to
deleverage to
around 2.0x in 2017-2019 through positive free cash flow
generation of 3%-5% of
revenue. Capex/revenue is likely to decline to 24%-25% over the
next two years
(2015: 28%), due to the completion of its network modernisation
and Ooredoo's
group procurement activities. The company intends to de-lever,
with net
debt/EBITDA falling from 1.7x to 1.5x in the medium-term.
Positive Free Cash Flow: Our forecast cash flow from operations
of around IDR9
trillion in 2017 should be sufficient to cover cash capex. We
expect capex to
stabilise at around IDR7 trillion-8 trillion, driven by the
rollout of its
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network and the expansion of mobile
coverage outside
of Java. Our projections assume dividend payments will resume in
2018 at 50% of
normalised net profit.
Margin Dilution: Fitch sees the operating EBITDAR margin
narrowing to 45%-47% in
2017 and 2018 due to the larger mix of revenue from lower-margin
data services
and competitive pressures. In addition, Indosat Ooredoo's
expansion into the
lower average revenue per user ex-Java market may dilute margins
further.
Nevertheless, the industry's increased focus on improving data
sales yield by
reducing data allowances should help stabilise competition and
ease margin
pressure. Royalty payments to Ooredoo will also begin in 2017,
but we expect the
impact on profitability to be relatively small. The brand
licence provides
access to Ooredoo's group-wide products and services, including
regional
marketing campaigns, events and sponsorships.
Rupiah Depreciation Exposure: Indosat Ooredoo's proportion of US
dollar-denominated debt had fallen to 12% at end-2016 (end-2015:
25%), lowering
its vulnerability to depreciation in the rupiah. Management is
looking to cut
dollar-denominated debt to around 5% of on-balance sheet debt by
end-2017, which
should further lessen currency risk and earnings volatility. The
company had
hedged 66% of its US dollar exposure through foreign-exchange
forward swaps at
end-2016.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The ratings on Indosat Ooredoo's bond and sukuk programmes and
the issuances
from these programmes are aligned with the National Long-Term
Rating on the
company.
Indosat Ooredoo's ratings include implied support from its
overseas parent,
Ooredoo, and therefore its National Long-Term Rating is rated at
the highest
level on national scale. Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Criteria, we
assess that the ties between the stronger parent and Indosat
Ooredoo are
moderate and therefore rate the subsidiary on a bottom-up basis.
Indosat is well positioned against its closest peer PT XL Axiata
Tbk (XL, BBB,
AAA(idn)/Stable), based on the scale of its mobile operations in
Indonesia.
Indosat Ooredoo has a stronger balance sheet, with lower
FFO-adjusted net
leverage of around 2.0x and foreign-denominated debt exposure of
12%, compared
with XL's 2.5x and 32%, respectively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow in the mid-single-digits in 2017-2019.
- Competition to stabilise, as telcos rationalise bonus data
allowance to drive
monetisation.
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 45%-47% in 2017 and 2018,
which includes
onset payment of royalty fees to Ooredoo in 2017. The royalty
fees are at
0.3%-1.0% of Indosat Ooredoo's operating revenue in 2017-2019.
- Annual capex of IDR7 trillion - 8 trillion in 2017-2019.
- Dividend payments to resume in 2018 with a dividend payout at
50%, the same
level as previously.
- No mergers, acquisitions or tower sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme and issuance ratings are at the highest level on
the National
Ratings scale and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Weakening of linkages with Ooredoo
LIQUIDITY
Reliant on Refinancing: Fitch expects Indosat Ooredoo to
partially refinance its
short-term maturities of close to IDR8 trillion in 2017, given
its unrestricted
cash balance of IDR2 trillion at end-2016. The company had
another IDR2.0
trillion in undrawn credit facilities and had previously
demonstrated reasonable
refinancing, with access to capital markets and local banks amid
implied support
from Ooredoo. The total on-balance sheet debt of IDR20 trillion
comprises 82%
fixed-rate borrowings and 12% US dollar-denominated debt. A
majority of its US
dollar bank loans will mature this year and are likely to be
refinanced by
rupiah-denominated debt. Management plans to cut US dollar debt
to 5% by
end-2017.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
