(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
initial 'A+' long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to BNP Paribas Canada (BNPP Canada).
A complete list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Rating Action and Rationale - IDRs
As a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas S.A., BNPP Canada's
long- and
short-term IDRs are linked to those of its parent company. BNP
Paribas S.A.
unconditionally guarantees all of the liabilities of BNPP Canada
up to $6
billion (CAD). As such, BNPP Canada's ratings are equalized with
its parent
company's ratings at 'A+'.
Key Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities - IDRs
BNPP Canada's guarantee is driven by the unconditional guarantee
of its parent
company, BNP Paribas S.A. Any changes to the guarantee limiting
its impact or
balance sheet growth over the $6 billion limit could result in a
negative rating
action for BNPP Canada. Additionally, any change to the parent
company's rating
would result in a rating change to BNPP Canada's IDRs.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings to BNP Paribas Canada:
--Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Aug. 15, 2012);
--Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012);
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013);
--Risk Radar (April 4, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risk: (What Happens When Rates Rise
(June 18, 2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions: When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July 11,
2013).
