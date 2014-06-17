(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'AA-/F1+' to Wells Fargo Securities International
Limited (WFSIL), a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). A
complete list of
WFSIL's ratings follows this release. The Rating Outlook for
WFSIL is Stable, in
line with the Outlook for WFC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
The IDRs for WFSIL and WFC are equalized, which reflects Fitch's
view that WFSIL
is core and integral to WFC's business strategy and operations.
Fitch believes
WFC would fully support WFSIL in the event of need.
WFSIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of WFC, is a London-based
broker dealer. WFSIL
acts primarily as the European arm of the Wells Fargo Securities
line of
business, which provides debt and equity capital raising, along
with advisory,
hedging and market making capability for Wholesale customers.
WFSIL also serves
as a distribution arm in Europe for the F/X, Interest Rate
Derivatives and Wells
Fargo Asset Management lines of business.
WFSIL is critical to the company's international strategy,
primarily focusing on
meeting the needs of its U.S. client base. While WFSIL currently
represents a
relatively small component of overall group operations or
assets, especially
relative to other GTUB international broker-dealers that Fitch
rates, the agency
anticipates that it will grow over time, though is likely to
always remain a
smaller component of overall operations as compared to the
GTUBs. WFSIL is
crucial to WFC's ability to retain large corporate clients who
need and expect
their financial institutions to offer a broad array of banking
products and
services, both in the U.S. and abroad.
Fitch believes there is a high level of management/operational
integration
between WFSIL and other core WFC operations. WFSIL maintains
comfortable
liquidity and capitalization, which are augmented by the
capacity to tap
liquidity and additional capital from WFC in the event of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Given Fitch's view that WFSIL is a core subsidiary of WFC,
WFSIL's IDRs would
change in conjunction with any changes to WFC's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating
The review of WFSIL factors in a high probability of support
from its parent,
WFC. It considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, and
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults. In the
unlikely event that Fitch no longer considers WFSIL to be a core
part of WFC's
operations, WFSIL's IDRs could be negatively affected.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Wells Fargo Securities International Limited
--Long-term IDR 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+'.
