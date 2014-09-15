(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
initial 'BBB' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to Enstar Group Limited (Enstar). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to any
unsecured senior
debt securities proposed to be issued under Enstar's recently
filed registration
statement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's assignment of Enstar's ratings reflect the company's
solid business
franchise acquiring and managing non-life run-off companies,
consistently strong
profitability driven by favorable reserve development,
reasonable operating and
financial leverage and favorable historical earnings coverage.
Partially
offsetting these positive characteristics include the company's
risk profile
that is potentially subject to change based on future
acquisitions and capital
needs, reserves that are long-tailed and include substantial
asbestos &
environmental exposure and are thus highly volatile, and more
recent expansion
into life run-off and active non-life business that adds risks
outside of the
company's core non-life run off business.
Enstar has a leading position in the specialized niche market
for non-life
run-off (re)insurance business, with a very experienced,
disciplined and highly
knowledgeable management team. The company has, overall, been
successful with
its run-off acquisition and risk management strategy, generating
favorable
returns and significant growth in book value per share. Fitch
considers Enstar
to have a small to medium overall market position and size/scale
with GAAP
shareholders' equity of $2.5 billion at June 30, 2014.
Enstar maintains a reasonable financial leverage ratio of 13.6%
at June 30,
2014, down from 18.6% at Dec. 31, 2013, as debt declined due to
repayments and
shareholders' equity increased from a share issuance in April
2014 to fund the
purchase of Torus Insurance Holdings Limited. Use of leverage
has historically
been and currently consists of bank debt and not senior note
issuances. Fitch
expects financial leverage to remain below 25% following any
senior unsecured
debt issuance under the shelf registration.
Operating earnings-based interest coverage has been extremely
strong, averaging
a favorable 20x from 2009-2013, with 16.2x in 2013. GAAP
earnings coverage
dropped to 5.1x through the first six months of 2014, reflecting
the seasonality
of earnings that have historically been more limited in the
first half of the
year. Fitch expects coverage to be maintained at 7x or better
following any
senior debt issuance.
The key source of Enstar's positive operating performance is its
ability to
ultimately settle reserves below acquired fair value through
both effective
claims management and commutations. The company has achieved
this result by
utilizing a comprehensive, in-depth approach prior to acquiring
run-off business
and then post-acquisition, employing its specialized expertise
in the favorable
settlement of claims.
Over the most recent five year period (2009-2013), Enstar has
reduced its
estimates of net ultimate prior period losses in its non-life
run off business
by $1.36 billion, averaging 22% and 11% of total beginning of
year shareholders'
equity and total loss/LAE reserves, respectively. These
reductions related to
various longer-tail lines including general casualty, workers'
compensation and
other liabilities. They also include asbestos, and to a lesser
extent
environmental liabilities, although asbestos liabilities have
generally declined
in amount as the company has expanded and diversified its
reserve profile.
Fitch views Enstar's profitability as strong, characterized by
high returns on
common equity, with the most recent five-year average
(2009?2013) at 15.2% and
returns of 12.6% in 2013 and 11.4% in 2012. These results are in
line with or
better than peer averages and align with Fitch's median 'A' debt
(re)insurance
sector credit factors. Fitch notes that Enstar has posted
positive net earnings
in every year of its operating history dating back to 2002. The
more limited
earnings posted through the first six months of 2014 reflect the
seasonality of
run-off business, with the majority of reserve settlements and
commutations
completed during the fourth quarter, as this coincides with
reserve reviews and
efforts by companies to finalize deals prior to year-end
reporting.
Enstar has an outsized credit exposure to run-off reinsurance
recoverables. At
June 30, 2014, consolidated GAAP reinsurance balances
recoverables on unpaid
losses and loss expenses totaled $1.5 billion, with 72% derived
from the
non-life run off business. This level represents a sizable 62%
(51%, net of
collateral), of shareholders' equity, which Fitch considers to
align with 'BB'
debt sector credit factors ('BBB', net of collateral). This
magnitude of
reinsurance balances creates a risk exposure to reinsurers as
well as increased
potential for reinsurer disputes. However, the majority of the
recoverables
relate to reinsurers that are rated 'A-' or better or have
balances secured by
trust funds held for the benefit of Enstar. Favorably, Enstar
includes a
conservative allowance for uncollectible reinsurance recoverable
of $339 million
(18% of total gross recoverables balance) at June 30, 2014.
Enstar's entrance into life run-off beginning in 2011 and then
active
underwriting business starting in late 2013 is meant to
diversify and complement
the company's core non-life run-off business. However, it also
carries risks
given Enstar's relatively small market size and lack of
experience in closed
life and annuities business and in operating active businesses.
Fitch expects
Enstar to approach these new areas in a controlled and prudent
manner, utilizing
an experienced team of existing and new outside members to
operate and manage
the business.
The company utilizes a reasonable amount of operating leverage,
as measured by
net leverage and gross leverage ratios of 2.3x and 3.0x,
respectively, in 2013.
Fitch expects these levels to increase to approximately 2.8x and
3.4x,
respectively, in 2014 as the company looks to write additional
premiums as part
of its recently acquired active underwriting platforms. These
higher levels
remain in line with Fitch's median 'A' debt (re)insurance sector
credit factors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
failure to generate
continued material levels of favorable non-life run-off reserve
development;
additional capital needs to support the current run-off
business; significant
new transaction(s) that increases risk profile; net leverage
ratio above 3.5x;
sizable underwriting losses in its active business; financial
leverage ratio
approaching 30%; and operating earnings-based interest coverage
below 5x.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term
due to the
nature of the company's business model in acquiring large blocks
of run-off
business, and more recently active operations, which at the
company's current
size/scale can materially impact/alter the company's balance
sheet. While this
risk has been managed well to date, this dynamic currently
limits the rating to
the low investment grade level, since it adds potential capital
and earnings
variability at levels greater than experienced by most insurance
companies with
more traditional business models.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
attaining a greater size/scale such that individual block
acquisitions have a
more muted impact on the overall financial profile; more stable
non-life run-off
portfolio growth; improvement in Enstar's competitive position
in profitable
market segments outside of non-life run-off, including its
active underwriting
business; and material risk-adjusted capital growth.
Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Enstar Group Limited
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior shelf registration 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
