(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
credit ratings to
Washington Prime Group, Inc. and Washington Prime Group, L.P.
(collectively,
Washington Prime or the company) as follows:
Washington Prime Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'.
Washington Prime Group, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$900 million unsecured revolving credit facility of 'BBB';
--$500 million unsecured term loan of 'BBB'.
The Outlook is Stable.
TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
On Dec. 13, 2013, Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG, Fitch
IDR of 'A' with a
Stable Outlook) announced a plan to spin off all of its
strip-center business
and smaller enclosed malls into a separate publicly traded REIT
named Washington
Prime Group, Inc. SPG's Board of Directors approved the spin-off
on May 6, 2014
and the distribution is expected to occur on May 28, 2014 by way
of a pro rata
special dividend to SPG stockholders. Following the
distribution, Washington
Prime is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under
the symbol
'WPG'. Washington Prime will initially own or have an interest
in 55 strip
centers and 44 malls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' IDR takes into account the company's strong expected
credit metrics
for the rating post-spin-off over the next 12-to-24 months,
including leverage
and fixed-charge coverage, as the company migrates towards a
strategy of funding
its smaller malls and strip centers with a mix of long-term
unsecured debt,
secured debt and equity. As an independent, publicly traded REIT
with a
dedicated management team, Washington Prime should initially
benefit from the
franchise affiliation with SPG, which will provide the company
with property
management, leasing and development services, but ultimately
become
self-managed. Credit strengths also include a high degree of
portfolio
granularity as evidenced by limited asset and tenant
concentration, as well as
good liquidity and a long-dated debt maturity profile.
The rating is balanced by the company's ownership of smaller
malls (based on
property-level net operating income ) that produced weaker
through-the-cycle same-store NOI (SSNOI) growth and occupancy
performance when
compared with those of select mall and strip center REIT peers.
Malls are
expected to generate 70% of Washington Prime's initial NOI with
the remainder to
be derived from strip centers. The majority of Washington
Prime's properties are
located outside of major market infill locations. Fitch has a
cautious outlook
on the competitiveness of such assets long-term. As such, a
sustained
deterioration in operating fundamentals or asset quality (e.g.
sustained
negative SSNOI results or negative leasing spreads) could result
in negative
momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook.
Washington Prime's same-store NOI growth was positive in 2012
and 2013 and Fitch
expects same-store NOI will continue to grow over the next 12 to
24 months.
Further, the company's focus on organic growth along with
development and
redevelopment opportunities should improve asset quality and
cash flow going
forward.
Low Projected Leverage
Fitch projects that leverage will remain around 5.0x over the
next 12-to-24
months, driven by low-single-digit same-store NOI growth from
contractual rent
increases (mainly 3% annual increases on base minimum rent),
positive re-leasing
spreads and incremental EBITDA from redevelopment, offset by
moderately rising
net debt. Leverage sustaining between 5.0x and 6.0x is
appropriate for a 'BBB'
rating. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring
operating EBITDA.
Initially, the company's capital structure consists of equity
capital along with
mortgage debt assumed from SPG, a $500 million unsecured term
loan, and
borrowings under the $900 million unsecured revolving credit
facility. Fitch
anticipates that Washington Prime will complete an inaugural
unsecured bond
offering within the next year and would view the establishment
of broader
capital access favorably.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company
generates SSNOI
results comparable to the 2009-2010 period, leverage would
approach the high 5x
range, which would remain adequate for the 'BBB' rating. The
company has a
stated leverage range of between 5x and 6x and expects to issue
follow-on common
equity to fund acquisitions and development and/or maintain
leverage in this
range.
Strong Projected Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fixed-charge coverage is currently 3.8x and Fitch projects that
this ratio will
approach 3.0x over the next 12-to-24 months, which is strong for
the 'BBB'
rating. Washington Prime generated portfolio EBITDA growth in
2013, with
occupancy up 90 basis points year-over-year to 92.8%, SSNOI
growth of 2.8%,
leasing spreads up $0.50 per square foot on new and renewal
leases, and overall
portfolio average rent PSF rising to $18.71 from $18.65. Fitch
anticipates that
organic and development-related growth will be more than offset
by increased
interest expense associated with additional debt incurrence.
In the Fitch stress case noted above, fixed-charge coverage
would approach 2.5x,
which would be adequate for a 'BBB' rating. Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage
as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred.
Agreements with SPG
Washington Prime has entered into several agreements with SPG to
facilitate its
transition towards becoming a self-managed entity. Under
property management
agreements, Washington Prime will pay annual property management
fees to SPG
equal to 2.5% of base minimum and percentage rents and will also
pay leasing and
development fees to effectively reimburse SPG. Washington
Prime's management
team has a renewed focus on improving the performance of the
company's assets
already managed by SPG, a recognized franchise and industry
leader in terms of
mall performance. Other agreements have been put into place to
facilitate the
spin-off, including a transition services agreement. It is
unclear to what
extent SPG will influence the performance of the Washington
Prime portfolio upon
expiration of these agreements.
Granular Portfolio
The portfolio is comprised of 99 properties (including one
strip-center property
held for development) dispersed across 23 states. Top states in
2013 by gross
leasable area were Florida at 19%, Texas at 14%, Illinois at
10%, Ohio at 8% and
Indiana at 6%. Washington Prime's top tenants as of Dec. 31,
2013 were L Brands,
Inc. (IDR of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook) at 2.6% of minimum
rent, Foot Locker,
Inc. at 2.5%, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. at 1.8%, Sterling
Jewelers, Inc. at 1.8%
and Zale Corporation at 1.5%, minimizing tenant concentration.
Exposure to Sears Holdings Corporation (IDR of 'CCC' with a
Negative Outlook)
and J.C. Penney Co., Inc. (IDR of 'CCC') is marginal at 0.7% and
1.3% of minimum
rent, respectively. However, the effects of a closure may be
greater than the
minimum rent paid by the tenant due to decreased foot traffic at
the mall
generally. Fitch continues to have a cautious view on malls with
exposure to
J.C. Penney and Sears in secondary markets; however, only two
recently announced
J.C. Penney closures affected the Washington Prime portfolio.
Solid Liquidity
The company has a solid liquidity coverage ratio of 2.8x for the
period Jan. 1,
2014 to Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as
liquidity sources
divided by liquidity uses. Liquidity sources include
unrestricted cash,
availability under unsecured revolving credit facilities and
projected retained
cash flows from operating activities. Liquidity uses include
debt maturities,
projected recurring capital expenditures and development
expenditures. Liquidity
coverage would improve to 3.8x if the company refinances 90% of
secured debt
maturities through 2015.
The company intends to access both the secured and unsecured
debt markets
regularly, and debt yields on upcoming secured maturities are in
the
low-to-mid-teens, reflecting strong refinancing capacity. Near-
to medium-term
debt maturities are minimal as approximately 5.7% of debt
matures in 2015
followed by 14.1% in 2016 and 5.0% in 2017.
Liquidity is enhanced by Washington Prime's low expected
adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) payout ratio. Fitch expects the company's AFFO
payout ratio
will trend in the low- to mid-60% range, which should allow for
internally
generated liquidity of over $100 million annually.
The company also has strong contingent liquidity from its
unencumbered pool and
will derive more than half of its EBITDA from the unencumbered
pool. The
unencumbered pool includes numerous assets including those that
the company
considers 'redevelopment targets' such as Virginia Center
Commons in Richmond,
VA, 'only game in town' assets such as Southern Park Mall in
Youngstown, OH, and
major market in-fill malls such as Orange Park Mall in
Jacksonville, FL.
Unencumbered assets (unencumbered EBITDA divided by a stressed
8.5%
capitalization rate) cover net unsecured debt by 4.8x at spin
and Fitch projects
that this ratio will trend between 3.0x and 4.0x, which is
appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
Initial Lender Commitments Support Capital Access / Liquidity
The company has established two facilities with Bank of America
and J.P. Morgan
as joint lead arrangers including a $900 million unsecured
revolver and $500
million unsecured term loan. Lender commitments have been robust
across 22
institutions totaling $2.5 billion of commitments. The company
already has
accessed the secured debt market and an inaugural unsecured bond
offering over
the near- to medium-term will further expand access to capital.
Weaker Relative Asset Quality
Washington Prime's SSNOI growth averaged negative 0.2% for
2010-2013, 270 basis
points below all mall REIT peers (which reflects WPG's portfolio
relative to all
mall classes) and 90 basis points below select mall REITs with
more similar
portfolios. The company's average occupancy during the cycle was
91.6%, 160
basis points below select mall REITs. Notably however, in 2013,
Washington
Prime's 2.8% SSNOI growth exceeded the 0.9% growth achieved by
the company's
closest peer, CBL Associates, Inc. (IDR of 'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook).
Overall, Fitch believes there are risks associated with the
longer-term
viability of certain smaller mall assets.
Development Opportunities Should Improve Cash Flow
The company's development pipeline includes $90.9 million of
development
projects and $162.8 million of re-development projects, totaling
$253.7 million.
Net of construction-in-progress as of Dec. 31, 2013,
cost-to-complete
development represents 4.5% of undepreciated assets. Fitch views
the pipeline
favorably from a credit standpoint as Washington Prime has
adequate liquidity to
fund these developments and all but one project has committed
tenants. These
projects should improve operating cash flows assuming Washington
Prime achieves
its target returns that range from 8% to 11%.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of leverage
sustaining between
5.0x and 6.0x, fixed charge coverage sustaining between 2.5x and
3.5x, along
with solid liquidity coverage, offset by relatively weaker asset
quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Washington
Prime's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x
(leverage at spin is
expected to be 4.9x and Fitch expects leverage to sustain around
5.0x over the
next 12-to-24 months);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (this ratio
is 3.8x at spin but Fitch expects this ratio to migrate towards
3.0x over the
next 12-to-24 months).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Washington
Prime's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Sustained deterioration in operating fundamentals or asset
quality (e.g.
sustained negative SSNOI results or negative leasing spreads);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets, using a stressed
8.5%
capitalization rate, coverage of net unsecured debt sustaining
below 3.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Washington Prime Group, Inc.' (May 1, 2014);
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors'
(Feb. 26, 2014);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec.
23, 2013);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 19, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.