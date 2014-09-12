(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Keysight Technologies Inc. (Keysight) an initial long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' in anticipation of Keysight's spin-off from parent, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Agilent). The Rating Outlook is Stable. On Sept. 13, 2014, Agilent announced it planned to separate its Electronics Measurement (EM) segment from the Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied Markets (LDA) segments, creating two stand-alone companies. The separation will take the form of a tax-free pro rata spinoff to Agilent shareholders. The separation is expected to close November 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for improving operating performance driven by the resumption of revenue growth after bottoming in fiscal 2013. Meaningful operating leverage and lower fixed costs from restructuring will drive operating profit margin expansion and strengthen annual free cash flow (FCF), providing sufficient internal liquidity to maintain conservative financial policies. The ratings and Outlook are supported by: i) leading positions and significant share in the majority of key end-markets; ii) Fitch's expectations for solid annual FCF of $250 million to $500 million through the cycle; and iii) conservative financial policies underpinned by a net cash position in the intermediate term, although a significant portion of cash will be located outside the U.S. Rating concerns include: i) challenges growing the top line within the context of a diversified but volatile set of end-markets; ii) weak personal computer demand and lower testing penetration in low-end legacy handsets, which constitute Keysight's largest end-markets; and iii) flattish end-market demand anticipated within defense and aerospace markets, given lower military spending. Keysight's leading positions and strong share in key end-markets has resulted in a significant and diversified global installed base. This enables highly profitable software upgrades, supports research and development (R&D) investment levels through the cycle, and key technology platform development. Fitch expects $250 million to $500 million of annual FCF through the cycle, driven by low capital intensity and countercyclical inventory. Profitability will remain cyclical but Keysight has reduced fixed costs to maintain a double-digit operating profit margin at the trough of the cycle. Financial policies should provide Keysight with headroom for operational shortfalls, tuck-in acquisitions, and cash-build outside the U.S. Keysight plans to achieve a net cash position by the anniversary of the spin-off, maintain total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) below 2x, and pay no dividend in the near term. Revenue growth will remain cyclical with substantial downturns followed by commensurate recoveries, as was the case in the most recent recession. Significant operating leverage will exacerbate profitability swings and could result in below double-digit operating profit, lower-than-expected FCF, and weakened credit protection measures over the short term. Keysight will be challenged to accelerate low single-digit long-term revenue growth, in the absence of steady product refreshes and further market share gains. Nonetheless, long-term growth drivers in most of Keysight's end-markets remain healthy. Significant acquisition opportunities appear limited, given the strong share and consolidation in most markets. For communications markets, mobile data traffic growth, increasing components and chipset complexity, and increasing penetration in developing economies should drive long-term growth. Aerospace and defense growth will depend upon non-U.S. demand for new satellites and radar technologies and growing intelligence and surveillance needs. Increasing electronics penetration in industrial applications, mobile computing, high-performance requirements for cloud computing and the continuation of Moore's Law should drive growth for the industrial, computers, and semiconductor markets. In the absence of increased working capital from stronger top-line growth, cash balances will build and could result in shareholder pressure to return excess cash. As a result, conservative financial policies could give way to initiating a more than anti-dilutive share repurchase program and sizeable dividend, potentially pressuring conservative financial policies. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Positive rating action is unlikely in the absence of significantly higher mid-cycle revenues and FCF from sustained market share growth in conjunction with a long-term commitment to a net cash position and total leverage below 2x. Liquidity will be solid and consist of: i) $700 million of cash at separation, $200 million of which will be located in the U.S., and ii) a $300 million revolving credit facility. Annual FCF of $250 million to $500 million also will support liquidity. 