(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo
Vita (ISV) an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISV's rating reflects the company's strong franchise in Italy,
solid albeit
volatile profitability, adequate capital and low financial
leverage. Offsetting
this, ISV's operations are concentrated in Italy and its
performance is
therefore affected by Italy's adverse macroeconomic environment,
which
negatively affects investment performance and demand for
insurance products.
ISV is exposed to eurozone sovereign risk through its holding of
Italian
sovereign and corporate debt. ISV's rating is constrained by
Italy's rating
(BBB+/Negative) given its large exposure to Italian debt
(EUR35bn at group level
at end-H113 or 7x consolidated shareholders' funds).
ISV distributes its insurance products through Intesa Sanpaolo's
(ISP; IDR
BBB+/Negative) branches. ISP is ISV's ultimate parent and the
second-largest
Italian bank by total assets. ISV's risk management is highly
integrated within
ISP. In addition, ISP provides funding to ISV in the form of
subordinated debt
(EUR231.1m at end-H113) and manages capital at a group level.
Fitch views ISV as
an important contributor to ISP's profit, as part of the bank's
wealth
management offering, and believes support for ISV would be
forthcoming from ISP
if needed.
ISV's premium income is by nature volatile as the company
distributes its
products mainly through ISP's bank branches and competes with
ISP on sales of
single premium saving-type products. Life premiums declined by
48% yoy in 2012
amid declining household disposable income and ISP's need to
attract customers'
deposits, after growing by more than 100% in 2011. However,
premiums grew
strongly again in H113. When the investment products distributed
by ISV's
subsidiary, Intesa Sanpaolo Life, and sister company, Fideuram
Vita, are taken
into account, ISV's consolidated life premiums declined by only
5.2% in 2012
(2011: positive growth of 5.4%) but they grew by over 50% in
H113.
ISV's risk-adjusted capital ratio, as calculated by Fitch, is
supportive of its
'BBB+' IDR, although it is volatile, reflecting the group's
exposure to eurozone
credit risk. ISV's consolidated Solvency I ratio was a strong
184% at end-H113
(and calculated under prudent assumptions). However, it was a
relatively low
134% at end-2011, when Italian sovereign bond prices were under
pressure.
Positively, ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was a low
6% and coverage
of interest expenses strong at 87x in 2012. These metrics
remained robust in
H113.
Low interest rates are a key risk to ISV's business, as nearly
75% of the
in-force life reserves carry financial guarantees. However,
ISV's reduction of
minimum guarantees on new sales (0% for the newest products) is
a mitigating
factor. Furthermore, most new guarantees apply only at maturity,
rather than
accruing year-by-year, allowing ISV greater flexibility in
dealing with low
investment returns in any particular year.
In addition, ISV's investment yield excluding unrealised gains
is sufficient to
cover the guarantees (currently around 3.8% on average versus
1.86% average
minimum guarantee). This means that ISV can build up extra
buffers without the
need to realise some of these gains to cover the guarantees,
which are covered
by the income on the assets.
ISV is the third-largest Italian life insurer by premiums, with
a market share
of 14.3%. ISV has a strong franchise in Italy and can exploit
its strong pricing
power. ISV is the largest entity of the ISV Group and
distributes traditional
guaranteed business with insurance content, as well as pension
products.
Consolidated life sales (including investment contracts)
totalled EUR12bn in
2012.
RATING SENSITIVITES
A downgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR could lead to a downgrade
of ISV. ISV's
rating could also be downgraded if the rating of its parent
company ISP is
downgraded.
Conversely, if Italy's Long-Term IDR or ISP's rating is upgraded
and ISV
continues to provide a positive contribution to ISP's net
profitability, ISV's
rating could be upgraded, provided that capital and leverage
remain supportive
of the rating. This could be achieved with a consolidated
Solvency I ratio
consistently above 150% and a return on assets (ROA) of at least
1%. However,
given the Negative Outlook on Italy's Long-Term IDR, an upgrade
is unlikely in
the near term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
