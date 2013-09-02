(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Vita (ISV) an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS ISV's rating reflects the company's strong franchise in Italy, solid albeit volatile profitability, adequate capital and low financial leverage. Offsetting this, ISV's operations are concentrated in Italy and its performance is therefore affected by Italy's adverse macroeconomic environment, which negatively affects investment performance and demand for insurance products. ISV is exposed to eurozone sovereign risk through its holding of Italian sovereign and corporate debt. ISV's rating is constrained by Italy's rating (BBB+/Negative) given its large exposure to Italian debt (EUR35bn at group level at end-H113 or 7x consolidated shareholders' funds). ISV distributes its insurance products through Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISP; IDR BBB+/Negative) branches. ISP is ISV's ultimate parent and the second-largest Italian bank by total assets. ISV's risk management is highly integrated within ISP. In addition, ISP provides funding to ISV in the form of subordinated debt (EUR231.1m at end-H113) and manages capital at a group level. Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to ISP's profit, as part of the bank's wealth management offering, and believes support for ISV would be forthcoming from ISP if needed. ISV's premium income is by nature volatile as the company distributes its products mainly through ISP's bank branches and competes with ISP on sales of single premium saving-type products. Life premiums declined by 48% yoy in 2012 amid declining household disposable income and ISP's need to attract customers' deposits, after growing by more than 100% in 2011. However, premiums grew strongly again in H113. When the investment products distributed by ISV's subsidiary, Intesa Sanpaolo Life, and sister company, Fideuram Vita, are taken into account, ISV's consolidated life premiums declined by only 5.2% in 2012 (2011: positive growth of 5.4%) but they grew by over 50% in H113. ISV's risk-adjusted capital ratio, as calculated by Fitch, is supportive of its 'BBB+' IDR, although it is volatile, reflecting the group's exposure to eurozone credit risk. ISV's consolidated Solvency I ratio was a strong 184% at end-H113 (and calculated under prudent assumptions). However, it was a relatively low 134% at end-2011, when Italian sovereign bond prices were under pressure. Positively, ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was a low 6% and coverage of interest expenses strong at 87x in 2012. These metrics remained robust in H113. Low interest rates are a key risk to ISV's business, as nearly 75% of the in-force life reserves carry financial guarantees. However, ISV's reduction of minimum guarantees on new sales (0% for the newest products) is a mitigating factor. Furthermore, most new guarantees apply only at maturity, rather than accruing year-by-year, allowing ISV greater flexibility in dealing with low investment returns in any particular year. In addition, ISV's investment yield excluding unrealised gains is sufficient to cover the guarantees (currently around 3.8% on average versus 1.86% average minimum guarantee). This means that ISV can build up extra buffers without the need to realise some of these gains to cover the guarantees, which are covered by the income on the assets. ISV is the third-largest Italian life insurer by premiums, with a market share of 14.3%. ISV has a strong franchise in Italy and can exploit its strong pricing power. ISV is the largest entity of the ISV Group and distributes traditional guaranteed business with insurance content, as well as pension products. Consolidated life sales (including investment contracts) totalled EUR12bn in 2012. RATING SENSITIVITES A downgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR could lead to a downgrade of ISV. ISV's rating could also be downgraded if the rating of its parent company ISP is downgraded. Conversely, if Italy's Long-Term IDR or ISP's rating is upgraded and ISV continues to provide a positive contribution to ISP's net profitability, ISV's rating could be upgraded, provided that capital and leverage remain supportive of the rating. This could be achieved with a consolidated Solvency I ratio consistently above 150% and a return on assets (ROA) of at least 1%. However, given the Negative Outlook on Italy's Long-Term IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. 