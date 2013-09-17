(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo
Vita's (ISV; BBB+/Negative) EUR500m, 5.35% subordinated notes
due September 2018
a 'BBB' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes have a five-year term and will pay a
fixed rate of
interest. The notes have no deferral features (ie a non-payment
of a coupon
would constitute a default), and their rating is therefore one
notch below ISV's
Issuer Default Rating, in accordance with Fitch's notching
methodology. The
issuance has received regulatory approval.
ISV will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to
optimise its own
funds composition and - subject to certain conditions to be met
- that of Intesa
Sanpaolo (ISP; BBB+/Negative), ISV's ultimate parent and the
second-largest
Italian bank by total assets.
The issue will be classified as Tier 2 notes for regulatory
purposes and will
therefore receive capital credit in Fitch's analysis of ISV's
capital adequacy.
However, Fitch-calculated financial leverage will increase as a
result of the
issuance as Fitch treats the notes as 100% debt in its
assessment of leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the rating of ISV is likely to result in a
corresponding change to
the rating of the subordinated debt.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
