SYDNEY, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Invercargill City Council
(Invercargill) Long- and Short-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
of 'AA' and 'F1+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the support gained from a robust
institutional framework for
local and regional councils in New Zealand, a sound
socio-economic profile,
Invercargill's conservative management approach and historically
solid fiscal
performances, and strong debt metric's relative to other highly
rated peers.
New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important
positive rating
factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial
disclosure, strong
controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenues
(rates), and
limited responsibilities, mainly water and road infrastructure.
Invercargill's fiscal performance has been consistently solid.
Fitch calculated
a (cash-flow) operating margin of 27.2% in the financial year
ending June 2014
(FYE14), up from 26.5% in FY13 and well above similarly rated
international
peers. Moreover, over the five years to FYE14 the operating
margin has averaged
28.7%. This performance lends support to the council achieving
the forecasts in
its 10 year long-term plan, and forecast operating margin
projected to average
29.1% over the three years to FYE17.
Invercargill has traditionally maintained conservative debt
metrics, and
following a reduction in direct debt of 26% to NZD29.7m at
FYE14, debt ratios
compare very favourably against 'AA' peers. Invercargill's
payback (debt/current
balance) ratio improved from 2.2 years at FYE13 to 1.5 years at
FYE14 and is
projected to fall to 1.4 years by FYE17. Direct debt as a
percentage of current
revenue declined from 53.2% at FYE13 to 36.6% at FYE14 and is
projected to fall
to 34.9% by FYE17.
Invercargill's management and governance are supported by clear
policy
guidelines and a rigorous planning process that includes 10 year
long-term plans
(LTP) updated every three years. The mayor, chief executive and
chairman of
finance have served since 1998, 1986 and 1974, respectively and
this has helped
ensure consistency in policy and strategic direction.
Invercargill is a small and diversified manufacturing (35.6% of
GDP in 2012) led
economy. Total population of around 53,700 increased by 1% in
FY14, and the
city's GDP of around NZD1.7bn in 2012 equates to 0.6% of the
national GDP. The
city is a key hub for a large agricultural region that includes
dairying,
forestry and fishing, and through an attractive zero fee rate
policy at the
Southern Institute of Technology, has developed a large student
population.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Invercargill's ratings could come under pressure, if
unexpectedly its operating
performance deteriorated significantly, with operating margins
dropping towards
15% and its direct debt to current balance increasing above 3
years for a
prolonged period. A significant increase in the debt of any non
self-supporting
public sector entities could also pressure the ratings.
Positive rating action would require greater diversification in
the economy and
expansion of the tax base.
