(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+' to Avis Budget Finance PLC (Avis Budget
Finance) and
'B+/RR4' ratings to Avis Budget Finance's EUR250 million, 6%
senior unsecured
notes due March 2021. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'BB+/RR1'
ratings to Avis
Budget Car Rental, LLC's (ABCR) $900 million senior secured term
loan maturing
March 2019. Of the proceeds, $200 million represents
incremental issuance,
while the remaining $700 million will be used to refinance
ABCR's existing
senior secured term loan maturing March 2019 at lower interest
rates. The Rating
Outlook for Avis Budget Finance is positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Avis Budget Finance is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of
Avis Budget Group,
Inc. (ABG, rated 'B+', Outlook Positive by Fitch). The 'B+'
ratings of Avis
Budget Finance and its senior unsecured notes reflect the
unconditional
guarantee provided by ABG (indirect parent), Avis Budget
Holdings, LLC (indirect
parent) and ABCR (direct parent), and all current and future
direct and indirect
domestic subsidiaries. The note ranks pari passu with all other
unsecured and
senior indebtedness of the company. The Recovery Rating of
'RR4' reflects
average recovery prospects in a distressed scenario based upon
collateral
coverage of unencumbered balance sheet assets on a pro forma
basis as of Dec.
31, 2012. The 'BB+/RR1' ratings assigned to the term loan
reflect outstanding
recovery prospects for this class of debt upon liquidation in a
distressed
scenario. The term loan is secured by pledges of all of the
capital stock of
ABG's domestic subsidiaries and up to 66% of ABG's foreign
subsidiaries.
The proceeds of the note and incremental term loan issuance will
be used to
finance ABG's acquisition of Zipcar, Inc. (ZIP), which was
announced on Feb. 2,
2013. Fitch expects the incremental issuance will modestly
increase ABG's
corporate leverage, and will have a marginal impact on ABG's
overall credit
profile in the medium term. On a pro forma basis net of
unrestricted cash,
corporate debt-to-full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to
increase from 2.9x to
3.4x in 2012, excluding the effects of $60 million of potential
midpoint
synergies associated with the acquisition. Including synergies,
net corporate
leverage would have declined to 3.0x on a combined basis in
2012. Given ABG's
prior track record of managing operating leverage, Fitch
believes the proposed
synergies are achievable.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Avis Budget Finance and ABCR are wholly-owned subsidiaries of
ABG. Avis Budget
Finance's IDR is aligned with that of ABG because of the
unconditional guarantee
provided by ABG and its various subsidiaries. Therefore, the
ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in ABG's
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Positive rating actions would be driven by ABG's ability to
sustain improvements
in operating leverage and liquidity, maintain appropriate
capitalization and
economic access to funding in the capital markets, and its
ability to achieve
proposed synergies and manage expected integration costs. Fitch
would also view
positively ABG's ability to manage net leverage to
pre-acquisition levels, as
measured by net corporate debt-to-adjusted EBITDA below its
articulated range of
3x-4x in the longer term.
Conversely, negative rating actions could result from a material
deterioration
in revenue and cash flow generation resulting from declines in
passenger
volumes, rental rates, and used car values which impair ABG's
access to funding,
liquidity, and/or capitalization. A meaningful and sustained
increase in net
leverage over and above ABG's articulated range could also yield
negative rating
actions. The Recovery Ratings are also sensitive to changes in
the level of
balance sheet assets and collateral values, which ultimately
impact the level of
available asset coverage in a distressed scenario.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC
--Senior secured term loan 'BB+/RR1'.
Avis Budget Finance PLC
--Long-term IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured 'B+/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
