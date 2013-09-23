(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Jerrold FinCo plc's GBP200m 9.750% senior unsecured notes a 'B+'/'RR4' final rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 July 2013 (see 'Fitch Publishes Jerrold Holdings 'B+' IDR; Outlook Stable'). Jerrold FinCo plc is an issuing vehicle 100%-held by Jerrold Holdings and the issued notes benefit from the guarantee of Jerrold Holdings' operating entities. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are senior unsecured and have a maturity of five years. Their rating is in line with Jerrold Holdings' Long-term IDR, in keeping with the 'average recoveries' indicated by the 'RR4' Recovery assigned by Fitch RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes are primarily sensitive to any movement in their anchor rating, Jerrold Holdings' Long-term IDR, but could also be sensitive to any weakening of Fitch's recovery assumptions in respect of Jerrold Holdings' assets. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' dated 15 August 2013 and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.