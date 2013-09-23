(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Jerrold
FinCo plc's
GBP200m 9.750% senior unsecured notes a 'B+'/'RR4' final rating.
The rating is
in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 July 2013 (see
'Fitch Publishes
Jerrold Holdings 'B+' IDR; Outlook Stable'). Jerrold FinCo plc
is an issuing
vehicle 100%-held by Jerrold Holdings and the issued notes
benefit from the
guarantee of Jerrold Holdings' operating entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are senior unsecured and have a maturity of five
years. Their rating
is in line with Jerrold Holdings' Long-term IDR, in keeping with
the 'average
recoveries' indicated by the 'RR4' Recovery assigned by Fitch
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes are primarily sensitive to any movement in their
anchor rating,
Jerrold Holdings' Long-term IDR, but could also be sensitive to
any weakening of
Fitch's recovery assumptions in respect of Jerrold Holdings'
assets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1577
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' dated
15 August 2013
and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' dated 11 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.