(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazakhstan-based JSC
IC Alliance Polis (Alliance Polis) an Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of
'B' and a National IFS rating of 'BB+(kaz)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the operational challenges faced by the
company in 2012, as
evidenced by worsening in key operating metrics, exacerbated by
the merger with
Pana Insurance. The ratings also reflect poor underwriting
profitability in the
past three years and the low credit quality of the company's
investment
portfolio. Positively, the ratings are supported by the
company's good
capitalisation and the agency's view that the capital will
remain robust and
absorb potential losses in 2013.
Alliance Polis experienced operational difficulties in 2012,
which was reflected
in the decline in sales, loss of franchise and deterioration in
profitability.
This was worsened by the merger with Pana Insurance in Q112,
which put
additional pressure on the company's loss and expense ratios,
but at the same
time marginally improved its capital position.
The company's underwriting profitability has been negative over
the past three
years. In 2012, the underwriting loss increased to KZT0.9bn
(2011: KZT0.6bn), as
a result of growth in claims incurred and high fixed
administrative expenses.
Net claims incurred surged to KZT2.1bn in 2012 (2011: KZT1bn),
which stemmed
from a large increase in the loss ratio for the obligatory
employee accident
insurance line and less significant increases in other lines
across the
portfolio. The expense ratio deteriorated to 71.4% in 2012 from
55.8% in 2011,
pressured by expenses not declining in line with premium income.
Alliance Polis's risk-adjusted capital position, as assessed by
the agency, is
good and, despite weak asset credit quality, supports the
current rating level.
The capital strength stems from the current relatively low
levels of premium
written by the insurer compared to the shareholders equity
volume. The company's
statutory solvency margin was well above the required minimum in
2012 with the
average level of 255% in that year. However, if premium volumes
were to grow
significantly, the capital and solvency position could worsen,
although Fitch's
expectation is that it will still stay supportive of the current
ratings.
The credit quality of the company's investment portfolio is
relatively low, with
substantial holdings in below-investment-grade debt, in common
with Kazakhstani
insurers generally. At end-2012, 74% of assets were concentrated
in the
Kazakhstani banking sector . However, on the other hand, the
investment
portfolio is of good liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would view a material decline in Alliance Polis's
risk-adjusted
capitalisation or a fall in its statutory solvency margin below
100% as triggers
for a downgrade. Any indication that the shareholder was
unwilling to support
Alliance Polis would also be viewed negatively for the ratings.
Alliance Polis's ratings could be upgraded if the company
improves its
operational profitability through better underwriting and
expense management, or
if it significantly improves the credit profile of its
investments.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
