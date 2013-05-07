(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan Mortgage
Company's (KMC) upcoming KZT10bn domestic bond issue with five-year maturity
(series 12) and KZT10bn domestic bond issue with seven-year maturity (series
13), expected Long-term local currency ratings of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds represent senior and unsecured obligations of KMC. The company has a
Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB+' and a Long-term local currency rating
of 'BBB-'. The Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'. The Long-term ratings
have Stable Outlooks.
KMC's ratings reflect the company's ownership by the Kazakh government, its
strategic importance in the area of social housing and Fitch's expectations of
government support in the form of a moderate capital injection in KMC budgeted
by the national government for 2013-2015. Fitch used its public-sector entities
rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of KMC, with a
three-notch difference between its rating and that of its sponsor (the Kazakh
government).
The agency expects that as part of an approved state programme 'Affordable
housing 2020', KMC will receive about KZT75bn of capital injections from the
Kazakhstan government over 2013-2015. The company expects to receive KZT25bn of
this in Q213 and Q313.
KMC acts as the government's agent in the area of affordable housing provision
and plays a crucial role in implementing government social housing programmes
for low and middle income households.
The series 12 bond issue has an 8% fixed annual coupon and five-year maturity.
The series 13 bond issue has an 8.5% fixed annual coupon and seven-year
maturity. The principal repayment of both issues will be made in a bullet
payment.
The proceeds from the new bonds will be used for expansion of the operations and
the repayment of maturing debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issues' rating would be sensitive to any movement in KMC's Long-term local
currency rating.
A credit analysis on KMC is available on www.fitchratings.com.