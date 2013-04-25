(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan Joint Stock Company National Managing Holding KazAgro
(KazAgro) a Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB', a Long-term local currency rating of
'BBB+' and a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F3'. The Outlooks for the Long-term
ratings are Stable. Fitch also has assigned the KazAgro's upcoming senior
unsecured Eurobond issue an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of
'BBB(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KazAgro's state ownership, its strategic importance for the
national agricultural sector and hence potential government support. Fitch uses
its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in
its analysis of KazAgro.
KazAgro - a JSC with 100% ownership by the national government - was established
in 2007 in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of
Kazakhstan. KazAgro acts as the government's agent in implementation of a state
policy in the area of agriculture. The sector is of high importance for the
nation in the terms of production, employment and social issues.
KazAgro is one of two national management holdings of Kazakhstan. It implements
state policies in the agriculture sector via a network of seven subsidiaries
(KazAgro's group). The group's activities range from issuance of loans, leases
and guarantees to agriculture players, market interventions and insurance.
Ensuring food security and stable domestic food prices are its major objectives.
Fitch believes that KazAgro's strategic importance for the socially sensitive
sector implies that direct or indirect support would be highly likely if needed.
Moreover default on its obligations would tarnish Kazakhstan's international
image. However the absence of a formal state guarantee may give rise to concerns
on the timeliness of the support, especially in the light of expected Eurobond
issue.
KazAgro has a low level of debt at 16% of total assets at the holding level, and
25% at the group level. However it is set to grow as KazAgro intends to issue a
Eurobond with a nominal value of at least USD500m with up to 10 years maturity
in May 2013. The bond will be denominated in foreign currency and will not be
guaranteed by the state. As a result overall debt burden will increase, and
foreign exchange exposure arises. The resources will be used for expanding the
operating activity of KazAgro, including on-lending to subsidiaries, and should
improve profitability of KazAgro's subsidiaries companies due to the decline of
funding costs.
The company currently relies heavily on capital and equity injections from the
state, including short-term low-cost subsidised budget loans. In 2009 KazAgro
received a KZT120bn subsidised loan from the National Fund. Using the IFRS
approach, KazAgro recognized KZT52.3bn of nominal value as debt liabilities and
the difference between fair value of debt instrument and its nominal value was
recorded in additional paid-in capital.
Fitch expects that KazAgro will continue to benefit from regular equity
injections and access to subsidised government loans in the future. However
Fitch notes that a material increase of market borrowings leading to the
substitution of government funding could envisage weakening state support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch notes that future positive rating action would be triggered by evidence of
more formalised state support of KazAgro's liabilities, including the explicit
government guarantee on its financial debt. An upgrade of the Republic of
Kazakhstan could also trigger a positive rating action. Conversely, weakening of
state support reflected in changes in legal status or factors, which would lead
to dilution of control or likelihood of support by the sovereign, including if
over 50% of total funding were raised from the market, would result in a
downgrade as would any negative rating action on the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A credit analysis on KazAgro will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.