(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazakhstan-based
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia's (SBK; BBB-/Stable;
AA(kaz)/Stable) Series 2
senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of
'BBB-' and National
Long-term rating of 'AA(kaz)'.
The Series 2 notes have been issued under the framework of the
second KZT100bn
note programme. The notes carry a fixed semi-annual coupon of
6.25% and mature
in five years from the issuance date. KZT5.7bn bonds have been
issued and listed
on Kazakhstan's exchange.
The bonds rank pari passu with other senior unsecured
obligations of the bank
except for retail deposits, which rank higher under Kazakhstan's
banking law.
SBK had KZT137bn retail deposits at end- Q113 (20% of its total
IFRS liabilities
at the same date).
SBK, formerly Texakabank, was established in 1993 and was
acquired by Sberbank
of Russia (Sberbank; BBB/Stable) in 2007. SBK is the
sixth-largest bank in
Kazakhstan, focusing primarily on corporate business. Sberbank
currently owns
virtually 100% of SBK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
SBK's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of
support from the
bank's owner, if needed. SBK's IDRs are one notch below those of
the parent due
to the cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship
and the limited
strategic importance for Sberbank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
AND SENIOR DEBT
SBK's IDRs are likely to move in tandem with its parent bank's
IDRs. The Stable
Outlook reflects that on Sberbank. Downward pressure could arise
from a
prolonged delay in the provision of support, should it be
required, or from a
marked increase in Kazakh sovereign risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
SBK's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's solid
domestic franchise,
track record of profitable operations, strong reported credit
metrics, and
reasonable capitalisation. At the same time, SBK's VR also
considers the bank's
exposure to some high risk large borrowers, and the recently
rapid business
growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of SBK's VR would require strengthening of its
domestic franchise
while maintaining healthy capital generation and asset quality.
A sharp
deterioration in asset quality and loss absorption capacity
could lead to a
downgrade.
