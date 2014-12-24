(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, December 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhtelecom JSC's (Kaztel) proposed KZT90bn bond programme, including the first KZT21bn tranche, expected International and National ratings of 'BB(EXP)' and 'A(kaz)(EXP)' respectively. The notes are structured as senior unsecured obligations of Kaztel. The first tranche of the notes will have a five-year maturity. Final ratings of the notes are contingent on the receipt of final documentation. The bonds are rated at the same level as Kaztel's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' and National Long-term rating of 'A(kaz)' as they will represent direct, senior, and unconditional obligations of the company. Kaztel is a strong fixed-line incumbent in Kazakhstan with a near monopoly position in the traditional telephony and high broadband market share operating in a benign regulatory environment. The proceeds are planned to be used primarily for refinancing and investments, including in on-going LTE network rollout. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Incumbent Positions Kaztel is likely to maintain its dominant position in the fixed-line segment, helped by benign regulation and a shortage of alternative networks. Kaztel estimated its fixed-line telephony market share at a high 93% at end-2013. Fixed-to-mobile substitution is a key threat, and this will drive modest fixed-line disconnections and pricing pressures, in our view. Positive Broadband Prospects The Kazakh broadband market still retains strong growth potential, driven by fairly low broadband penetration in the country (31% of households as of end-2013). Kaztel's much relied-on ADSL technology allows it to roll out broadband services ahead of its peers. Broadband leadership will be supported by a rapid roll-out of fibre infrastructure in key territories. The segment's revenue growth, however, is likely to lag subscriber additions as we expect the company's currently inflated tariffs to remain under regulatory and competitive pressure in key cities. Ambitious Mobile Strategy Kaztel's newly launched LTE service may face only limited operating success while being the key leverage driver in 2014-2016. The Kazakh mobile market is well penetrated with 3G services and is highly competitive. Leverage Increase Likely High capex on the back of LTE roll-out and fixed-line network upgrades pushed free cash flow (FCF) into negative territory in 2013-2014, and will continue weighing on cash generation in 2015-2016. Leverage is likely to rise, but we project it will remain below 2.5x total debt/EBITDA. Weak Domestic Banking System The Kazakh domestic banking system is weak, implying a lack of local funding and resultant high FX risks, few committed credit facilities and potentially limited access to deposits. Consequently, our analysis primarily focuses on the company's gross debt metrics. Weak Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Kaztel's ratings reflect its standalone credit profile. Kaztel is of only limited strategic importance for Kazakhstan, while operating and legal ties with its controlling shareholder, government-controlled Samruk-Kazyna, are weak. Although indirect government control is a positive credit factor, it does not justify a rating uplift, in our view. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: -A protracted rise in gross leverage to above 2.5x total debt/EBITDA and 3x funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage (end-2013: 1.4x), and/or a material increase in refinancing risks Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - A sustained decrease in gross leverage to below 1.0x total debt/EBITDA and 1.5x FFO-adjusted leverage and successful development of the mobile segment demonstrating strong operating and financial performance Kazakhtelecom's ratings are as follows: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB', Stable Outlook Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'B' Long-Term local currency IDR: 'BB', Stable Outlook National Long-Term Rating: 'A(kaz)', Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: 'BB' Senior unsecured debt in local currency: 'A(kaz)' 