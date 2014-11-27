(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Kazkommertsbank's
(KKB) series 2 senior unsecured local currency bonds under the
second bond
issuance programme a final Long-term rating of 'B'. The issue's
Recovery Rating
is 'RR4'. The bank's other ratings are unaffected by the rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's rating is aligned with KKB's Long-term local
currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B'. KKB's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset
quality and the
potential need for further provisioning of its problem loans.
However, the
ratings also consider KKB's positive pre-impairment profit (net
of accrued
interest), moderate refinancing and liquidity risks, and the
track record of
significant debt repayments in a challenging environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to KKB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact
the issue's
ratings.
The issue's volume is KZT60bn, it matures in five years and has
an 8.4% coupon
paid annually.
KKB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'B-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'B'
Subordinated debt rating: 'B-'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24
September 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
