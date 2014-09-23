(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Laender
46's EUR1bn bonds, due 2024, a 'AAA(EXP)' expected Long-term
rating. The bonds
will be issued by a group of seven German federated states
(Laender). This is
the 46th joint issue of the German Laender and the 34th to be
rated by Fitch.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that
apply to all
members of the German Federation, including the seven German
federated states
involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity
facilities they benefit
from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.
The support mechanism apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the
seven states
undertaking the issue: Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg,
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,
Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. All Laender
are equally
entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress
irrespective of
differences in economic and financial performances.
Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the
proceeds of
which will be divided between the participating states as
follows:
State of Brandenburg: EUR125m
State of Bremen: EUR200m
State of Hamburg: EUR125m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR100m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR125m
State of Saarland: EUR125m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR200m
The State of Schleswig-Holstein is the paying agent. The issue's
liquidity is
underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender
operate in, which
allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund
when necessary, and
recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is
zero risk-weighted
and European Central Bank repo-eligible.
The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer
investors a
sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure to several
issuers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the
ratings of
Germany. Any change in the support scheme would result in a
review of the
rating.
The presale report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
