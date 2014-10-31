(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Lloyds Banking Group plc's (LBG; A/Negative/F1) upcoming benchmark issue of US dollar-denominated fixed rate, 10-year subordinated notes a 'BBB+(EXP)' expected rating. The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received and the exchange offer being completed. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below LBG plc's 'a-' Viability Rating to reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior unsecured instruments due to their subordination. In the event of a write-down, the Tier 2 notes would be written down on a pari passu basis with all other Tier 2 loss-absorbing instruments with write-down features. The terms of the notes include a reference to noteholders consenting to be bound by any UK bail-in power, including the cancellation of all or a proportion of the capital or conversion into equity. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the securities are notched down from LBG's VR, they are primarily sensitive to any change to the VR. The sensitivities to LBG's VR are detailed in our rating action commentary dated 24 July 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil de Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria', both dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.