(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Society of Lloyd's
(Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A+/Stable) issue of subordinated
debt securities
of GBP500m a final rating of 'A-'.
The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR
of 'A+' to
reflect their subordination and loss absorption features, in
line with Fitch's
notching criteria.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 15
October 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities have a 10-year bullet maturity and pay a fixed
coupon of 4.75%
annually. The scheduled maturity date is 30 October 2024. The
notes include
interest deferral features, which will be triggered if
regulatory solvency is at
risk.
The subordinated bond has been structured to qualify as Lower
Tier 2 capital
under current UK regulations and to count as Tier 2 capital
under Solvency II.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital within Fitch's own capital assessment and is classified
as 100% debt for
the agency's financial leverage calculations.
Net proceeds are being used to redeem the Society of Lloyd's
EUR300m 5.625 %
fixed-/floating- rate subordinated notes due 2024 (outstanding
amount of
EUR214m), which Lloyd's has called for redemption. The remaining
proceeds could
be deployed for the refinancing of its GBP300m subordinated
notes due 2025
(GBP153m outstanding), strategic initiatives and additional
financial
flexibility under Solvency II.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near- to medium-term, as credit
metrics are not
expected to strengthen significantly over the next 12- 24
months.
A downgrade may occur if the normalised combined ratio remains
above 97% (2013:
86.8%) or if leverage, as measured by net premiums written to
equity, rises
above 1.2x (2013: 0.9x).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
