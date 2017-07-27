Fitch Assigns London Wall Mortgage Capital Plc - Series Fleet 2017-01 Expected Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: London Wall Mortgage Capital Plc - Series Fleet 2017-01 here LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned London Wall Mortgage Capital Plc Series Fleet 2017-1 notes expected ratings as follows: Class A: 'AAA(EXP)sf', Outlook Stable Class B: 'AA(EXP)sf', Outlook Stable Class C: 'A(EXP)sf', Outlook Stable Class Z: not rated This transaction will be the second securitisation from the London Wall Mortgage Capital Plc shelf programme. This series is secured by loans originated by Fleet Mortgages Limited (Fleet), a new lender originating mortgages since 2015. The loans are exclusively buy-to-let (BTL) and secured against properties located in England and Wales. The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Fleet's origination and underwriting procedures, and the transaction's financial and legal structure. KEY RATING DRIVERS Prime Assets; Limited History The loans within the pool all have characteristics in line with Fitch's expectations for a prime BTL mortgage pool. This includes minor previous adverse credit history, full income verification with formal checks, full property valuations and a clear lending policy that has stringent controls and quality assurance checks. The limited history of origination and subsequent performance data is sufficiently mitigated by Fleet having an experienced management team in place, and the availability of proxy market data that allowed calibrated adjustments to be made to the foreclosure frequency (FF) and recovery rates as part of Fitch's asset analysis. Geographic Concentration The pool is concentrated in London, with 39.1% by loan count (and 57.0% by current balance). Geographic concentration can expose a pool to factors that only affect certain regions, rather than the country as a whole. Concentration in this pool is higher than the 2x population threshold and therefore Fitch applied an increase to the FF for loans in London. Unrated Originator and Seller The originator and seller are not rated entities and as such may have limited resources available to repurchase any mortgages in the event of a breach of the representations and warranties (R&W) given to the issuer. While this is a weakness, there is a number of mitigating factors, such as an external underwriting audit, that make the likelihood of an R&W breach sufficiently remote. Untested Servicing Platform Fleet will service the loans and has limited experience of the full end-to-end servicing process. It has yet to collect on a loan that has fallen into arrears, nor has it taken a property through the foreclosure process. This lack of experience is sufficiently mitigated by the extensive experience of the servicing staff and Capita Mortgage Services being named as a 'cold' back-up servicer. Nevertheless, Fitch applied additional stresses to take this into account in its analysis. RATING SENSITIVITIES Material increases in the frequency of defaults and the loss severity on defaulted receivables, producing losses greater than Fitch's base case expectations, may result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch's analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average (WA) FF, along with a 30% decrease in the WARR, would imply a downgrade of the class A notes to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'. A more detailed model-implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the presale report, which is available at www.fitchratings.com USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY The mortgages in this pool were originated by Fleet over the course of 2016. Fleet was unable to provide performance data due to its short operating history and its servicing platform having no experience of a loan falling into arrears. Fleet was able to provide Fitch with a comparison of its lending criteria against other peers within the UK market. Fitch considers this comparison to show that Fleet originates in line with the practices of a prime UK BTL lender. Fitch adjusted upwards its FF by 20% and its quick-sale-adjustment assumptions by 25% to account for the lack of performance data. In November 2016, Fitch carried out an extended file review at Fleet's offices. Fitch checked the accuracy of the data provided in 30 files and found no material issues. Review visits do not constitute 'due diligence' and Fitch does not perform due diligence, but relies upon the accuracy of data given to it. Fitch has reviewed the results of an agreed upon procedures (AUP) report carried out by an external auditor and no material concerns were raised. There were errors relating to the flat numbers on addresses for a limited number of properties but nothing that Fitch believes would materially impact on the enforcement of the loans. Overall and together with the assumptions referred to above, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis, according to its applicable rating methodologies, indicates that it is adequately reliable. MODELS The models below were used in the analysis. Click on the link for a description of the model. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/ToolsAndModels.faces?context=2 &detail=135"> ResiEMEA. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/sf/emea-cash-flow-model.htm ">EMEA Cash Flow Model. REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see London Wall Mortgage Capital Plc - Appendix, dated 4 November 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). In addition refer to the special report "Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions" dated 31 May 2016 available on the Fitch website. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: - Loan-by-loan data provided by Fleet Mortgages Limited dated 30 June 2017 - Criteria comparison provided by BlackRock dated 8 March 2016 and subsequently updated by Fitch RESIINVESTOR This transaction is included in Fitch's ResiInvestor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate their own expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. It also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. ResiInvestor is available at resi.fitchratings.com Contacts: Primary Analyst Shomas Kayani Associate Director +44 20 3530 1006 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Duncan Paxman Director +44 20 3530 1428 Committee Chairperson Robbie Sargent Senior Director +44 20 3530 1404 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017) here UK Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria Addendum - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 02 Jun 2017) here 