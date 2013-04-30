April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned LUKOIL International Finance B.V.'s (LUKOIL Finance) 3.416% USD1.5bn notes due 2018 and 4.563% USD1.5bn notes due 2023 a final senior unsecured 'BBB-' rating. The notes are issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of OAO LUKOIL ('BBB-'/Stable) and benefit from a guarantee from LUKOIL. A full list of LUKOIL's ratings is at the end of this release.

LUKOIL's ratings reflect the company's strong business profile, both in upstream and downstream, and its solid credit metrics. LUKOIL is Russia's largest private integrated oil and gas company, with total hydrocarbon production of 2.17 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboe/d) in 2012 excluding equity affiliates. The agency recognises the company's efforts in stabilising crude production in Western Siberia and growing international operations, mainly in Iraq. Fitch believes LUKOIL has sufficient headroom at the current rating level to finance its growth with additional debt.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

- Large Scale Of Operations

LUKOIL's ratings are supported by the company's strong business profile, which factors in its large oil and gas reserves, sizable production that is comparable to those of international majors and low-cost position. In 2012 the company's proved reserve life declined slightly to 21 years, but still exceeded that of OJSC OC Rosneft ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative; 19 years) and TNK-BP International ('BBB'/Rating Watch Negative; 14.8 years). The constraining factor for LUKOIL remains its concentration in Russia, which accounted for about 96% of its oil output in 2012 excluding equity affiliates.

- Oil Output To Stabilise

Fitch recognizes LUKOIL's efforts in stabilising its brownfield production, primarily in Western Siberia, which accounted for 56% of its total oil production in 2012. In 2012 LUKOIL's crude production in Russia dropped by about 1%, an improvement compared with a 5% yoy decline in 2011. Fitch expects LUKOIL to stabilise its oil production in Russia over the medium term due to the utilisation of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing on a large scale at brownfields, as well as higher production from greenfields. In 2012 LUKOIL's upstream capex in Russia reached USD7bn, up from USD3.9bn in 2010, and Fitch estimates it may average USD8bn per annum over the next three years.

In April 2013 LUKOIL agreed to pay USD2.05bn to acquire Samara-Nafta, a small Russian oil producer with 2.5 million tons of annual oil production or about 3% of LUKOIL's 2012 oil output in Russia. Fitch believes that this acquisition, which bucks the recent trend - in 2009-2012 LUKOIL spent only USD452m on Russian upstream M&A - might indicate that the company is struggling to sustain its domestic production organically despite its best efforts.

- Expanding International Operations

Fitch views LUKOIL's growing presence abroad, both in upstream and downstream, as a positive rating factor, although new projects come with higher completion risks. LUKOIL has a 75% stake in Iraq's West Qurna-2 oil development project, which the company expects to put on stream by end-2014. LUKOIL's ability to successfully launch new projects in Russia, on the Caspian sea shelf and abroad, on time and within budget would be positive for its ratings.

- Strong Downstream Position

LUKOIL's leading downstream position and relatively high refining depth among Russian peers is also rating positive, in Fitch's opinion. LUKOIL owns four refineries in European Russia and four refineries overseas. In 2012, the company refined nearly 1.4 million barrels of oil per day (mmbbl/d). From 1 July 2012, all gasoline and most of diesel fuel produced by LUKOIL in Russia comply with Euro-5 standards.

- Ambitious But Flexible Capex

To reverse the production decline, replace reserves and develop new projects, LUKOIL has earmarked substantial investment over 2012-2015 in excess of USD60bn. Fitch believes that the implementation of this intensive capex programme may put some pressure on LUKOIL's ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) over the rating horizon, but would expect the company to adjust its capex downwards should oil prices fall for a prolonged period of time.

- Solid Credit Metrics Expected

Fitch views LUKOIL's historically conservative financial policy and strong financial profile as credit-enhancing. Its funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage remained below 1x and FFO interest coverage exceeded 20x in 2009-2012. Fitch forecasts that the company's leverage may exceed 1x in 2013-2015 due to the implementation of an ambitious investment programme, if it is debt-funded to a large extent. However, FFO adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 2x and commensurate with investment-grade ratings. FFO interest coverage may deteriorate to 10x by 2015, without triggering a negative rating action either. These expectations are based on Fitch's Brent price deck of USD100/bbl in 2013, USD92/bbl in 2014 and USD85/bbl in 2015.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Stabilisation of crude production in Russia, as well as completion of key upstream projects on time and budget, primarily on the Caspian shelf and West Qurna-2, while maintaining solid credit metrics, would be positive for

LUKOIL's ratings.

Negative: An aggressive investment programme, acquisitions or dividends, resulting in FFO adjusted leverage rising above 2x and FFO interest coverage falling below 10x on a sustained basis may lead to a negative rating action.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

LUKOIL's liquidity is sound, supported by a cash position of USD2.9bn at end-12 and medium-term committed credit lines of USD1.3bn. Its short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt was USD658m at and-12. LUKOIL's debt maturity profile is balanced, with annual maturities not exceeding USD1.6bn. About 58% of its debt falls due in 2013-2015.

FULL LIST OF RATINGS

OAO LUKOIL

Long-Term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term local currency IDR of 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR of 'F3'

Lukoil International Finance B.V.

Senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'