Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Lunet RMBS 2013- I B.V.'s notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR244,000,000 class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR639,600,000 class A2 floating -rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR49,400,000 class B floating -rate notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR71,000,000 class C zero-coupon notes: 'NRsf'

EUR71,000,000 class D zero-coupon notes: 'NRsf'

EUR10,800,000 class E zero-coupon notes: 'NRsf'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Credit Enhancement (CE)

CE of 18.8% at closing for the class A notes is achieved through subordination of the class B notes (4.60%), the class C notes (6.60%), the class D notes (6.60%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 1.0% of the initial note balance, which was funded at closing.

Portfolio Composition

The 116-month seasoned, static portfolio consists of prime residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-market-value of 71.2%. The average current loan size of EUR360,617 and average indexed market value of around EUR530,694 is higher than observed in a typical Dutch RMBS portfolio.

Transaction Performance

The level of three-month plus arrears and cumulative losses has remained low for the existing van Lanschot originated transactions (Citadel). The series is currently performing well compared with the Dutch prime RMBS market.

Counterparty Exposure

There is no significant counterparty concentration. Fitch accounted for a loss of mortgage payments due to commingling, the failure of insurance companies as well as deposit set off.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case expectations, which in turn could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch's analysis revealed that the class A notes would maintain a 'AAAsf' rating if there was a 30% increase in the WA foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the WA recovery rate.

More detail on key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the accompanying new issue report, which is available at www.fitchratings.com.

For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template of acceptable quality. Information regarding the borrowers' income and employment status was missing. The findings of an independent audit report regarding the proportion of self-employed individuals in the portfolio was available to the agency. Fitch's assumptions on the proportion of self-employed individuals in the portfolio are based on this information.

Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted on the portfolio. The AUP reported a higher amount of errors on foreclosure values and income information than typically encountered and Fitch has made conservative adjustments in its asset analysis to account for this.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated June 2013 and 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', dated June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the New Issue report (see "Lunet RMBS 2013-I B.V. - Appendix", at www.fitchratings.com).