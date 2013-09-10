(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 10

Fitch Ratings has assigned Madrilena Red de Gas, S.A.U. (MRG) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned the EUR500m 3.779% notes due September 2018 a 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued under a EUR2bn EMTN programme by Madrilena Red de Gas Finance, BV and guaranteed by MRG and its subsidiary.

The rating actions reflect the final terms of the notes and refinancing conforming with the proposal already received and follows the assignment of expected ratings on 31 July 2013 (see: Fitch Expects to Rate Madrilena Red de Gas Notes at 'BBB(EXP)' in Proposed Refinancing, dated 31 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

The proceeds will be used to refinance acquisition bank loans maturing in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, MRG is refinancing its remaining debt through an unsecured EUR275m bank facility and is putting in place a EUR50m revolving credit facility which is not expected to be used.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Predictable Business

MRG's ratings are underpinned by its regulated gas distribution activities in Madrid providing predictable and stable earnings. Around 98% of its revenues were regulated in 2012 and the vast majority of these are based on a parametric formula established in 2002 and have remained broadly stable.

High Leverage Compared to Peers

We believe MRG has a weaker financial profile compared with most peers and the expected FFO net adjusted leverage constrains the company's financial profile. We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to remain around 5.7x from 2013 until 2016 and FFO interest coverage to increase to 3.9x in 2016 from 2.2x in 2013.

Senior Unsecured Uplift

Fitch typically rates the senior unsecured debt instruments of regulated network utilities one notch above the IDR, reflecting above average anticipated recoveries in case of default. However, this uplift is not applied if the senior unsecured rating would exceed the sovereign's ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Given Spain's rating (BBB/Negative) and MRG's IDR, the uplift has been applied to the senior unsecured rating.

Exposure to Spain

MRG generates the bulk of its earnings in Spain. According to Fitch's approach, domestic issuers without significant geographic diversification can be rated up to two notches above the Eurozone sovereign (when the sovereign is rated above BB-). Given Spain's current rating, the ratings are not constrained by the sovereign.

Political and Regulatory Risk

As for all regulated utilities in Spain, Fitch highlights that the regulatory framework that MRG operates in is not supervised by an independent regulator; therefore we perceive higher political risk in Spain compared with many other jurisdictions in the EU. The Ministry of Industry is the body that finally sets and updates the regulatory framework through laws, royal decrees and ministerial orders.

Extension of Fiscal Measures

Aside from a wholesale reset of the historical basis, we view the downside stemming from unexpected negative determinations affecting parametric formula for MRG's remuneration as limited. This also stems from our view that the government intends to support further gas penetration. However, there is a risk that the fiscal measures that temporarily significantly increase tax paid in 2013 and 2014 are extended. Our base case factors in that these measures will be extended and therefore be a negative factor for MRG's credit profile, although there is scope for reduced dividends in this scenario.

Gas Tariff Deficit

As of December 2012, the Spanish gas system had a EUR298m accumulated tariff deficit as a result of reduced natural gas consumption due to low CCGT plants utilisation, along with reduced regasification and storage tolls collected. MRG's exposure is around 5% of this total amount and mainly affects working capital dynamics. Fitch assesses this deficit as immaterial compared with the electricity tariff deficit (EUR25bn-EUR26bn) and acknowledges that the regulator has put in place corrective measures to control and eliminate this imbalance by 2020. However, this issue could have a negative credit impact if the evolution is not as expected.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Stronger cash flow generation due to lower cash dividends leading to FFO net leverage below 5.5x and FFO interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis could lead to an upgrade.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include:

- Weaker cash flow generation due to a change of regulation or worse fiscal measures than expected leading to an FFO net leverage above 6.5x and/or FFO interest coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade.

- A downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-' would trigger a one-notch downgrade of the senior unsecured rating.

- A downgrade of Spain to 'BB-' would lead to a one-notch downgrade of MRG's IDR.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Post refinancing, MRG has EUR23m cash plus available credit facilities of EUR50m. Fitch expects MRG's liquidity profile to be sufficient to meet financial needs for the next 24 months.

For further details, please see the pre-sale report on MRG at www.fitchratings.com.