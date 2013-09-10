(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Madrilena Red
de Gas, S.A.U. (MRG) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. Fitch has also assigned
the EUR500m 3.779% notes due September 2018 a 'BBB' rating. The notes are issued
under a EUR2bn EMTN programme by Madrilena Red de Gas Finance, BV and guaranteed
by MRG and its subsidiary.
The rating actions reflect the final terms of the notes and refinancing
conforming with the proposal already received and follows the assignment of
expected ratings on 31 July 2013 (see: Fitch Expects to Rate Madrilena Red de
Gas Notes at 'BBB(EXP)' in Proposed Refinancing, dated 31 July 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The proceeds will be used to refinance acquisition bank loans maturing in 2017
and 2018. Additionally, MRG is refinancing its remaining debt through an
unsecured EUR275m bank facility and is putting in place a EUR50m revolving
credit facility which is not expected to be used.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Predictable Business
MRG's ratings are underpinned by its regulated gas distribution activities in
Madrid providing predictable and stable earnings. Around 98% of its revenues
were regulated in 2012 and the vast majority of these are based on a parametric
formula established in 2002 and have remained broadly stable.
High Leverage Compared to Peers
We believe MRG has a weaker financial profile compared with most peers and the
expected FFO net adjusted leverage constrains the company's financial profile.
We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to remain around 5.7x from 2013 until 2016
and FFO interest coverage to increase to 3.9x in 2016 from 2.2x in 2013.
Senior Unsecured Uplift
Fitch typically rates the senior unsecured debt instruments of regulated network
utilities one notch above the IDR, reflecting above average anticipated
recoveries in case of default. However, this uplift is not applied if the senior
unsecured rating would exceed the sovereign's ratings. Instead, the senior
unsecured rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Given Spain's rating
(BBB/Negative) and MRG's IDR, the uplift has been applied to the senior
unsecured rating.
Exposure to Spain
MRG generates the bulk of its earnings in Spain. According to Fitch's approach,
domestic issuers without significant geographic diversification can be rated up
to two notches above the Eurozone sovereign (when the sovereign is rated above
BB-). Given Spain's current rating, the ratings are not constrained by the
sovereign.
Political and Regulatory Risk
As for all regulated utilities in Spain, Fitch highlights that the regulatory
framework that MRG operates in is not supervised by an independent regulator;
therefore we perceive higher political risk in Spain compared with many other
jurisdictions in the EU. The Ministry of Industry is the body that finally sets
and updates the regulatory framework through laws, royal decrees and ministerial
orders.
Extension of Fiscal Measures
Aside from a wholesale reset of the historical basis, we view the downside
stemming from unexpected negative determinations affecting parametric formula
for MRG's remuneration as limited. This also stems from our view that the
government intends to support further gas penetration. However, there is a risk
that the fiscal measures that temporarily significantly increase tax paid in
2013 and 2014 are extended. Our base case factors in that these measures will be
extended and therefore be a negative factor for MRG's credit profile, although
there is scope for reduced dividends in this scenario.
Gas Tariff Deficit
As of December 2012, the Spanish gas system had a EUR298m accumulated tariff
deficit as a result of reduced natural gas consumption due to low CCGT plants
utilisation, along with reduced regasification and storage tolls collected.
MRG's exposure is around 5% of this total amount and mainly affects working
capital dynamics. Fitch assesses this deficit as immaterial compared with the
electricity tariff deficit (EUR25bn-EUR26bn) and acknowledges that the regulator
has put in place corrective measures to control and eliminate this imbalance by
2020. However, this issue could have a negative credit impact if the evolution
is not as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Stronger cash flow generation due to lower cash dividends leading to FFO net
leverage below 5.5x and FFO interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis could lead to an
upgrade.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions
include:
- Weaker cash flow generation due to a change of regulation or worse fiscal
measures than expected leading to an FFO net leverage above 6.5x and/or FFO
interest coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade.
- A downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-' would trigger a one-notch downgrade of the
senior unsecured rating.
- A downgrade of Spain to 'BB-' would lead to a one-notch downgrade of MRG's
IDR.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Post refinancing, MRG has EUR23m cash plus available credit facilities of
EUR50m. Fitch expects MRG's liquidity profile to be sufficient to meet financial
needs for the next 24 months.
