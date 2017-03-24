(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT; BBB+/Stable) new SGD100
million seven-year
unsecured and unsubordinated notes due in March 2024 a rating of
'BBB+'. MIT has
to-date issued a total of SGD405 million of unsecured
unsubordinated medium-term
notes (MTNs) from its SGD1 billion multi-currency MTN programme.
The new notes, which have a fixed 3.16% coupon, and the
outstanding notes, are
issued by Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company Pte. Ltd.,
a subsidiary of
MIT, and guaranteed by DBS Trustee Limited. DBS Trustee Limited
acts as trustee
for MIT. The notes constitute direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury
Company and the
guarantor.
MIT expects to use the issue proceeds to refinance part of its
SGD185 million
debt that falls due in in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2018
(FY18). MIT's
funding costs are likely to increase in FY18, albeit from a low
of 2.6% in
3QFY17, as current debt maturities are refinanced in a rising
interest rate
environment. Fitch estimates that the new issue will lengthen
MIT's weighted
average debt maturity to around 3.5 years, from the reported 3.2
years at
end-2016. MIT has sufficient unutilised credit facilities to
meet its current
debt maturities and capex commitments in FY18.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Performance to Continue: Fitch expects MIT's strong
performance to
continue in FY18. MIT's portfolio-wide rental rates have broadly
increased each
quarter since its listing in 2010; in 3QFY17 portfolio rent rose
1.6% to SGD1.93
per square foot per month from SGD1.90 in 4QFY16, in spite of
the high supply of
industrial properties in Singapore and sluggish demand. MIT's
performance was
supported by rental income from the first phase of its SGD226
million
build-to-suit (BTS) development project for Hewlett-Packard Inc.
(HP), which was
completed during the period. The second phase is on-track to be
completed in
2Q17.
High Lease Expiries in FY18: Almost a third of MIT's portfolio
is due for
renewal in FY18 amid a continued glut in industrial space in
Singapore, which
may result in more pressure on portfolio rental income at
existing properties.
However we expect additional revenue from MIT's new
developments, such as the
BTS project for HP, as well as built-in annual rent escalations
in such
contracts, to help to moderate the pressure on portfolio rental
growth. MIT's
tenant concentration increased marginally following the
commencement of HP's
lease, with its 10 largest tenants accounting to 20% of rental
income in 3QFY17,
compared with around 17% previously. However the risk is
mitigated by the
long-term lease with HP (with an initial tenor of 10.5 years
plus options to
renew) as well as the tenant's financial strength.
Robust Finances, Rating Headroom: MIT's ratings benefit from its
strong
financial profile, with continued EBITDA growth in the last few
years, and
EBITDA margin of around 65%. MIT's FFO fixed-charge coverage
stood at 8.5x for
the 12 months to end-December 2016, with net debt over
investment property value
at 28%, and FFO-adjusted net leverage at 4.5x. These parameters
are robust
relative to MIT's peers, and are well within the rating
thresholds.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
MIT's 'BBB+' IDR compares well with its peers, Global Logistic
Properties
Limited (GLP, BBB+/Stable) and STAG Industrial, Inc
(BBB/Stable). GLP is a
leading industrial land lord in China, Brazil, and Japan, and is
the
third-largest in the US. MIT is considerably smaller than GLP.
However over 40%
of GLP's assets are in riskier emerging markets (China and
Brazil) than
Singapore, where MIT's assets are. GLP is also more acquisitive,
and has more
development risk than MIT. These factors, together with MIT's
considerably
stronger financial profile, result in both being rated at the
same level.
STAG has a portfolio of mostly secondary-market single-tenanted
logistics
properties in the US. Fitch expects STAG's same-store net
operating income to
decline at a low single-digit rate through 2017, as occupancy
losses offset its
solidly positive leasing spreads. Compared with STAG, MIT has a
larger operating
scale and a portfolio of well-seasoned assets with higher tenant
granularity.
MIT also has a substantially stronger financial profile,
justifying a rating
that is one notch above STAG's.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MIT include;
- Revenue to grow by 5.3% in FY18; rental rates and occupancy to
remain under
pressure for most asset types, but income from new developments
to mitigate this
in FY18
- EBITDA margin to remain higher than 64%, supported by an
increasing share of
cash flows from new developments
- Maintenance capex to remain at around 3% of revenue; we
estimate that a
further SGD150 million of capex could be spent on MIT's ongoing
development
projects in FY18 and FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No positive rating action is expected in the medium term given
MIT's geographic
concentration in Singapore and limited scale relative to
higher-rated global
property investment companies.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 5x
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 6x and the ratio of
net debt to
investment property value sustained above 40%-45%
- The rating of MIT's senior unsecured notes may be downgraded
if the ratio of
unencumbered assets / unsecured debt falls below 2x (end-3QFY17:
3.3x)
- A sustained and material weakening in the competitive position
of MIT's
assets, as evidenced in weaker rental renewal rates and
occupancy levels,
resulting in EBITDA margin sustained below 60%
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity, Market Access: MIT's liquidity is strong. The
trust had
sufficient approved but undrawn credit facilities at its
disposal at end-2016,
which together with the new SGD100 million notes will help to
comfortably meet
its debt maturities of SGD185 million in FY18, and fund the
balance of MIT's
development capex. Fitch believes MIT's relationship with its
sponsor, Mapletree
Investments Pte Ltd, which is owned by the Singapore
government's (AAA/Stable)
investment company Temasek Holdings, underpins its strong access
to capital and
credit markets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 August 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
