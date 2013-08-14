(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Medallion Trust Series 2013-2 here SYDNEY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Medallion Trust Series 2013-2 as listed below. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation, mortgage loans originated by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+), due October 2045. AUD400m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; AUD190m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; AUD100m Class A3 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; AUD45m Class B notes: 'AA-(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD15m Class C notes: NR(EXP). The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited, in its capacity as trustee of the Series. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 2,882 loans totalling approximately AUD750m. Loans included in the pool were originated by CBA. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 59.1%, and the weighted average seasoning was 29 months. The pool is comprised of 100% fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise 23.2% of the pool, while owner occupier mortgages make up the remainder. Fixed-rate mortgages account for 9.5% of the pool. Loans covered by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI), all provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, are limited to approximately 15.0% of the pool. The pool has geographic diversification, with the largest state concentration being New South Wales (33.4%). Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A notes are based on the 8% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes and Class C notes; the LMI; and the liquidity facility provided by the CBA, which is equivalent to 3% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes. The ratings also take into account an income reserve provided by CBA, which is equivalent to 0.5% of the total original principal amount of the notes; step-down conditions for the pro rata allocation of principal repayments; interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; and CBA's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities. The expected 'AA-(EXP)sf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class B notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes except their credit enhancement levels. RATING SENSITIVITY Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in potentially negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Medallion Trust Series 2013-2 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that collectively the Class A notes' ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and severe default (30% increase) scenarios, while the Class B notes' ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium and severe default scenario. Recovery scenarios, medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) saw only the Class A2 and A3 notes' ratings impacted by the severe scenario. The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased defaults and decreased recovery rates with collectively the Class A2 and A3 notes and Class B notes' ratings experiencing further downgrades. The Class A1 notes are not impacted by the rating sensitivity scenarios tested. The level of LMI cover is limited to 15% of the pool, any deterioration in the rating of the LMI provider (Genworth) has a limited impact on the LMI dependent rating of the Class B notes'. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding presale report entitled "Medallion Trust Series 2013-2", published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms Contacts: Primary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +61 2 8256 0320 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Ben Newey Director +61 2 8256 0341 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director, +61 2 8256 0350 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Commonwealth Bank of Australia and their legal counsel, King & Wood Malleson. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1 August 2013; and "Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia here Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.