(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned MFB
Hungarian
Development Bank Plc a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has not assigned MFB a Viability Rating as
the bank's
business model is dependent on the support of the state. A full
list of ratings
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MFB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
Fitch's opinion
that the bank would very likely be supported by the Hungarian
state, if
required. Fitch's view of support reflects MFB's policy role,
track record of
liquidity and capital support for the bank, full state ownership
and MFB's small
size. It also takes into account dedicated legislation that
governs MFB's tasks,
the scope of activities and relationship with the state. The
Stable Outlook on
MFB's Long-term IDR reflects that on the sovereign.
There are three separate statutory guarantees that cover
repayment risk (of
issued bonds and loans), foreign currency risk and credit risk
up to limits
defined each year in the annual central budget act. The
statutory repayment
guarantee also limits MFB's total liabilities (from issued bonds
and loans) and
its amount is reviewed by the government each year. For 2013 and
(most likely)
for 2014 it stood at HUF1,800bn (about EUR6bn), which in Fitch's
view,
represents a moderate contingent liability for the state (about
6.1% of
estimated 2013 GDP).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MFB's ratings are equalised with those of the sovereign and
consequently are
sensitive to changes in the Hungarian sovereign ratings. Fitch
believes that the
state's strong propensity to support MFB is unlikely to be
revised in the
foreseeable future. In assessing the state's commitment to the
bank, Fitch will
monitor the timeliness of capital injections or liquidity
support in light of
the bank's very weak internal capital generation and high
refinancing needs in
Q413 and 2014.
MFB is a development bank fully controlled by the Hungarian
State through the
Ministry of National Development. The bank's policy role is to
provide financial
services to stimulate economic growth in Hungary.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'B'
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
