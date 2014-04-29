(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mizzen
Bondco Limited's
GBP200m senior notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'/'RR6'. The
final rating is
contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received. Fitch has also assigned Mizzen Mezzco Limited UK (MML)
a Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
MML is the ultimate holding company that wholly owns Premium
Credit Finance
(PCL), a leading provider of third-party insurance premium
finance in the UK and
Ireland. PCL is MML's main operating entity. PCL has a
relatively low business
risk profile and long track record of robust asset quality with
minimal credit
losses over its 25 year life. The company has remained
profitable and cash
generative, even during times of crisis, which reflects the
stability of its
business in a relatively concentrated market. However, PCL is
highly leveraged
and it has an undiversified funding structure, solely reliant on
a
securitisation facility.
The Long-term IDR assigned to MML is based on Fitch's assessment
of the
creditworthiness of PCL and the holding company's structural
subordination to
its main operating subsidiary PCL, partly reflected in its
liquidity being
highly reliant on dividends upstreamed from PCL. The Long-term
IDR also reflects
the limited capital and liquidity fungibility across the group,
as a result of
the securitisation in place at PCL and the group's complex
organisational
structure.
MML wholly owns Mizzen Bondco Limited through an intermediate
holding company,
Mizzen Midco Limited. The notes issued by Mizzen Bondco Limited
are senior,
mature in 2021 and are guaranteed by Mizzen Midco Limited and
Mizzen Mezzco2
Limited UK (intermediate holding company between MML and PCL).
The notes are
rated two notches below MML's 'B+' Long-term IDR, reflecting
'poor' recovery
prospects as indicated by the 'RR6' Recovery Rating that Fitch
has assigned. The
recovery analysis is deeply affected by the securitisation
structure in place at
PCL, which encumbers most of PCL's receivables.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
MML's Long-term IDR is mainly sensitive to an increase in double
leverage and to
a change in Fitch's view on the creditworthiness of PCL. The
latter would be
driven by changes in PCL's leverage and funding profile; by a
weakening of PCL's
cash flow generation and if PCL's credit risk profile were to
increase resulting
in significant asset quality deterioration. Upside rating
potential for MML's
Long-term IDR is at present limited due to PCL's high leverage
and undiversified
funding structure.
The securities rating is primarily sensitive to any movement in
their anchor
rating, MML's Long-term IDR, and to potential changes to
recovery prospects.
