(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned South
Africa-based MMI Group Limited's (MMI) proposed issue of
subordinated debt
securities a 'A+(zaf)(EXP)' expected rating, and affirmed MMI
Group's
outstanding subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'. The rating is in
line with Fitch's
standard notching practices.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
the information already received.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed MMI's National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at
'AA(zaf)' and MMI
Holdings Limited's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MMI expects to use the proceeds of the proposed subordinated
debt issue to
finance the redemption of ZAR500m 9.25% fixed coupon notes
(MET01). MMI will
redeem these notes on 15 December 2014.
MMI is proposing to issue a floating rate note (MMIG03) with a
10.5-year
maturity, callable after 5.5 years. The floating rate coupon
will be payable
quarterly, and will be determined on the auction date by
reference to
three-month JIBAR. The note includes a mandatory interest
deferral feature which
is triggered when the company's level of regulatory minimum
capital requirement
is breached.
The subordinated debt has been structured for Tier 2 Own Funds
eligibility
according to QIS3 specifications under the Solvency Assessment
and Management
regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond
is classified
as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's
risk-based capital
calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's
financial leverage
calculations.
The affirmation reflects MMI's solid performance, well
established domestic
franchise, strong capital position and diversified distribution
network.
Offsetting these key rating drivers is the risk of earnings
volatility stemming
from the group's exposure to investment markets.
MMI's profitability has continued to improve since the merger
between Momentum
Group Limited and Metropolitan Holdings Limited on 1 December
2010. The group
reported an improvement in core headline earnings to ZAR3.6bn at
FYE14 (FYE13:
ZAR3.2bn).
MMI has a solid domestic franchise as one of South Africa's four
largest
insurance groups, with two strong client facing brands (Momentum
and
Metropolitan).
The group's capital adequacy, on both Fitch's internal
assessment as well as a
statutory solvency basis, is viewed as strong for the ratings.
MMI's Prism
factor-based model (Prism FBM) score was 'Very Strong' based on
year-end 2014
financials, and the group reported statutory cover of 2.9x at
FYE14 (FYE13:
2.6x).
The group's financial leverage increased to 16.9% at FYE14
(FYE13: 8.9%).
Financial leverage is expected to remain commensurate with the
ratings following
the proposed redemption of the 9.25% notes.
MMI's equity exposure is considered high for the ratings.
However, Fitch
recognises that these holdings mostly back discretionary
participating policies
where clients assume most of the investment risk. Assets backing
the group's
shareholder funds are invested conservatively, and overall Fitch
continues to
view its investment risk as acceptable for the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a substantial deterioration in
capitalisation,
either based on Fitch's internal assessment or on the statutory
capital adequacy
ratio (CAR), in particular if MMI's Prism Score falls below
'Strong' and/or if
MMI's reported CAR fell below 2.0x for a sustained period.
A sustained weak operating performance driven by a decline in
the equity market,
a reduction in new business margins relative to its peers or a
material loss of
market share could also result in a downgrade.
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term. However,
over the longer
term, the group's ratings could be upgraded if it continues to
improve its
profitability significantly relative to peers, increases its
market share and if
the group's international operations become a material
contributor to
profitability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
