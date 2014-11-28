(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned South
Africa-based MMI Group Limited's (MMI) ZAR750m issue of
subordinated debt
securities a 'A+(zaf)' final rating, in line with Fitch's
standard notching
practices.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 21
November 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated two notches below MMI's National Long-term
rating of
'AA(zaf)', reflecting subordination and the coupon deferral
features.
MMI expects to use the proceeds of the proposed subordinated
debt issue to
finance the redemption of ZAR500m 9.25% fixed coupon notes
(MET01). MMI will
redeem these notes on 15 December 2014.
The notes (MMIG03) have a tenor of 10.5-years, callable after
5.5 years. The
floating rate coupon of three-month JIBAR plus 230 basis points
is payable
quarterly. MMIG03 includes a mandatory interest deferral feature
which would be
triggered on a breach (or potential breach on payment of
interest) of the
statutory solvency requirements.
The subordinated debt has been structured for Tier 2 Own Funds
eligibility
according to QIS3 specifications under the Solvency Assessment
and Management
regime. According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond
is classified
as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's
risk-based capital
calculation and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's
financial leverage
calculations.
Financial leverage is expected to remain commensurate with the
ratings. The new
issue is expected to increase financial leverage on a pro-forma
basis to no more
than 17.6% based on FYE14 figures, following the redemption of
MET01.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the subordinated debt securities is notched down
from the issuer's
rating and is therefore sensitive to changes in MMI group's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
