(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk's
(Modernland;
'B'/Stable) USD191m 9.75% senior notes due in 2019 a final 'B'
rating with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
This follows the receipt of documents conforming to information
already
received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 14
July 2014. The notes will be issued by a wholly owned
subsidiary, Marquee Land
Pte. Ltd, and guaranteed by Modernland and certain of its
subsidiaries.
On 13 August 2014 Modernland announced that the holders of
61.59% of its USD150m
11% 2016 notes have agreed to exchange their notes for the 2019
notes. New funds
following the issue of the 2019 notes and the debt exchange will
be used to
repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Fitch views this
exchange
favorably as it extends Modernland's debt maturity profile and
lowers its
overall interest expense.
The notes are rated at the same level as Modernland's senior
unsecured debt
rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Recurring Income: Modernland's rating reflects its
limited recurring
revenue, which differentiates it from higher rated global peers.
The company
derives recurring revenue from estate management fees and its
newly opened hotel
operations, but these segments account for less than 10% of
annual EBITDA.
Modernland's small recurring revenue base is the main constraint
on its ratings,
particularly given the cyclicality of the property development
sector.
Moderating Execution Risks: Jakarta Garden City's (JGC)
strategic location,
established infrastructure, and affordability compared with
other properties in
the Kelapa Gading district in northern Jakarta underpin
Modernland's business
growth prospects. There is execution risk with Modernland taking
over this
project from Keppel Land. However, Fitch believes the risk has
moderated, as
evidenced by Modernland's successful new launch following the
acquisition. The
200 new units it launched in May 2014 have all been sold. Aeon's
new mall in
JGC, which will be in operation by end-2015, will be important
in attracting
potential buyers in future launches.
Nevertheless, high execution risks remain for Modernland's
longer-term expansion
plan in Bekasi, an important satellite city about 16 km from
Jakarta. Success of
this project is contingent upon the timely execution of
accompanying
infrastructure and the company's ability to build critical mass.
Project Diversification: The ratings also reflect Modernland's
sizeable
landbank, which is diversified by location and evenly balanced
between
industrial and residential use. Over the next 18 months,
cashflows will be
primarily driven by presales from residential estate JGC and
industrial estate
Modern Cikande. Over the longer term, the company will also look
to launch its
second industrial estate in Bekasi.
Cash Buffer from ASRI: Cashflows from land sales to PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk
(ASRI, B+/Stable) mitigate the execution risks by providing
sufficient
liquidity. In 2014, Modernland expects to receive IDR900bn from
land sales to
ASRI. In the year to May 2014, company received IDR400bn.
Modernland's liquidity profile is also supported by its
discretion over land
acquisition and the minimal capex required for the company to
generate cashflows
from its major projects in JGC and Cikande. This is because both
projects
already have established infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Decline in presales/ gross debt ratio to below 30% (2013: 55%)
on a sustained
basis
- Net debt/net inventory above 1.0x (2013: 0.59) on a sustained
basis, possibly
resulting from delays in project execution or
weaker-than-expected presales.
Positive rating action is not expected unless Modernland
demonstrates a track
record of timely project execution, leading to improved scale
and project
diversification, or a significant improvement in recurring
income.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shahim Zubair, CFA
Associate Director
+65 67967227
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Steel
Managing Director
+65 6796 7231
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
