Fitch Ratings has assigned Motor 2013-1 PLC's notes, backed by UK auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer (UK) plc (SCUK; not rated), final ratings as follows:

USD450,000,000 Class A1 floating-rate notes due February 2021: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP400,000,000 Class A2 floating-rate notes due February 2021: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP104,859,000 Class B fixed-rate notes due February 2021: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

GBP71,202,319 Class C fixed-rate notes due February 2021: 'NRsf'

The class A2b notes have been removed from the capital structure and as such, the expected rating of 'AAAsf(EXP)' has been withdrawn.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of SCUK, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal structure. The ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. The class A1 and A2 notes (together the class A notes) will benefit from 23.4% CE, provided by overcollateralisation and a reserve fund (RF) funded at closing. The class B notes will benefit from 11.25% CE. The transaction also benefits from an initial annual excess spread of approximately 5.5%.

Fitch analysed obligor credit risk by forming base case default and recovery assumptions of 4.5% and 40.6% respectively, and then stressing these assumptions according to the rating level of each note. The underlying secured receivables are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination (VT) rights of the borrower. VT allows the borrowers to return their car once they have paid half the contract amount due, thus exposing the issuer to market risk losses. The agency estimated VT loss to be 5.8% in a 'AAAsf' scenario.

Personal contract purchase loans, accounting for 12.1% of the initial pool, expose the issuer to residual value risk at maturity as the obligor has the option to return the vehicle in lieu of settling the final balloon payment. The agency estimated the expected residual value loss at 1.3% in a 'AAAsf' scenario. Fitch believes that the addition of 'Flexible Finance loans' for Vauxhall vehicles has been a key driver in setting base case defaults and recoveries. These loans pay 0% interest and allow the vehicle buyer to choose the term and down payment. Fitch believes the negative consequences are i) the longer term extends the time in which a borrower may default and ii) the borrower has less equity in the vehicle and therefore this lowers achievable recovery rates. Fitch has a stable asset and rating performance outlook for the UK auto ABS sector and views unemployment levels, as well as used car values, as key drivers of asset performance in the UK auto ABS sector.

TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS

The USD-denominated class A1 notes will have a fixed amortisation schedule, while the GBP-denominated notes (class A2, B and C) will amortise on a pass through basis. The class A1 schedule is designed to facilitate payments to the cross-currency swap, while principal deferral is allowed if there are insufficient available funds on any payment date. If there are available funds in excess of payments due to the class A1 notes, they will be used to amortise the class A2 notes up to the class A target principal amount. A cross-currency swap hedges the mismatch between the fixed-rate GBP-denominated assets and the floating-rate USD-denominated class A1 notes, while an interest rate swap hedges the mismatch with the floating-rate class A2 notes. The swap counterparty is Credit Suisse International (A/Stable/F1).

The transaction does not feature a specific liquidity facility. Instead, the RF has a dual function by including both a liquidity portion and a credit portion.

The total size of the RF will be 3% of the initial notes' balance and will be allowed to amortise until it reaches a floor of 0.5% of the initial notes' balance. The liquidity portion has a target equal to 2% of the initial notes' balance.

At closing, the proceeds from the notes were used to purchase an amortising pool of UK auto loan receivables from the originator. The collateral balance is GBP863.1m. The portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals, which are aimed at financing the purchase of used vehicles (54.4%) or new vehicles (45.6%). Two-thirds of the pool is secured loans while one-third is unsecured loans (where the issuer has no direct security over the vehicle). The loans were originated by SCUK, which is one of the largest independent point of sale finance providers in the UK car market. SCUK is a fully owned subsidiary of Santander UK plc (A/Stable/F1). SCUK also acts as servicer in the transaction.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Rating sensitivity to increased default rates (Class A/Class B)

Original rating: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf'

Increase base case by 10%: 'AA+sf / 'Asf'

Increase base case by 25%: 'AA+sf / 'A-sf'

Increase base case by 50%: 'AAsf' / 'BBB+sf'

Rating sensitivity to reduced recovery rates (Class A/Class B)

Original rating: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf'

Reduce base case by 10%: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf'

Reduce base case by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'

Reduce base case by 50%: 'AA+sf / 'Asf'

Rating sensitivity to increased market value stress (Class A/Class B)

Original rating: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf'

Increase market value stress by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'Asf'

Increase market value stress by 25%: 'AA+sf'/ 'Asf'

Increase market value stress by 50%: 'AAsf / 'A-sf'

Rating sensitivity to increased default rate and market value stress, and reduced recovery rate (Class A/Class B)

Original rating: 'AAAsf' / 'Asf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA+sf' / 'A-sf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAsf' / 'BBB+sf'

Increase default base case and market value stress by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'Asf' / 'BBB-sf'

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying New Issue report.