(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based retailer PT Multipolar Tbk's (Multipolar, B+/Stable) USD200m 9.75% notes due 2018 a final 'B+' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The new notes are issued by Pacific Emerald Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT Multipolar Tbk and certain subsidiaries. The rating action follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 11 July 2013. Multipolar is to use about 85% of the net proceeds to refinance existing bank loans, while the balance is to fund its debt service reserve account and for general corporate purposes. Key Rating Drivers Structural subordination: The ratings of MLPL largely reflect its holding company structure and its high dependence on dividends. The ratings, however, also recognise the group's solid market position in the Indonesian retail sector which is supported by favorable macroeconomic conditions. MLPL's holding company structure means that its cashflows are structurally subordinated to the obligations of its operating subsidiaries, in particular PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (MDS), which together represent more than 50% of MLPL's cashflows. As such, MLPL's capacity to meet its debt obligations is therefore contingent upon MPPA's and MDS's ability to continue distributing dividends. High fixed costs: Notwithstanding MPPA's and MDS's strong cash-generating ability and their moderate leverage, their strategy to lease retail space exposes both companies to the risk of rising rental expenses and results in weaker credit metrics than other rated peers with a self-owned property strategy. Hence in Fitch's view MPPA's flexibility to upstream dividends is therefore restricted by its limited financial flexibility as indicated by a modest fund from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover of below 2x. Sufficient liquidity: Fitch expects MLPL will be able to maintain a sufficient liquidity profile, driven by wholly-owned subsidiaries' earnings stability and consistent dividends flows from MPPA and MDS. Fitch believes that MLPL will, in a distressed scenario, have access to additional liquidity by monetising its shareholding in MPPA or MDS. Strong market position: The ratings also factor in MPPA's and MDS's extensive networks, strong market position, an established TMT portfolio, and continued robust domestic consumption supporting short-to-medium term growth. The ratings also take into account diversification benefits from the non-retail business, which contribute a substantial 30% of MLPL's cashflow. Contingent liabilities: Although Fitch recognises the potential benefits from the strategic alliance with Temasek Holdings (Temasek) in MPPA of heightened governance and growth targets, MLPL faces significant contingent liability under the Exchange Rights Subscription Agreement should MPPA not meet Temasek's operating performance targets or internal rate of return requirements. Under the agreement, MLPL will pay Temasek any shortfall of its USD300m investment upon the latter exiting MPPA. However, given the current favorable retail market outlook, the risk of this liability crystalising is, in Fitch's view, not high. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Decline in MLPL's fixed charge coverage ratio (FFO from wholly controlled entities plus dividends/ interest expense plus rents) to below 2x (2013 forecast: 2.9x) on a sustained basis. - Weakening of MPPA's financial profile - Inability to secure long-term funding Positive rating action is not expected unless there is substantial improvement in MPPA's financial profile, including a rise in MPPA's fixed charge coverage of above 2x on a sustained basis. MPPA is an important earnings contributor to MLPL. 