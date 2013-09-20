(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
RMBS Trust
2011-2s Class A1-R mortgage-backed floating-rate notes a final
rating. The
rating is as follows:
AUD390.5m Class A1-R notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The Class A1-R notes are being issued to refinance the Class A1
notes. The Class
A1 notes were originally issued in September 2011 as part of an
AUD1.5bn RMBS
issue by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable). The
refinance of the
Class A1 notes was contemplated in the original issuance and is
detailed in the
Fitch new issue report dated 28 September 2011.
The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's
expectations at
origination. The Class A2 notes have paid down since issuance
from AUD1,005m to
the current AUD430.5m, while credit enhancement to the Class A
notes has built
to 11.3% from 7.0% at issuance.
Ratings for the remaining notes are unchanged as follows
(balances as at 13
September 2013):
AUD430.5m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD75m Class B notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD30m Class C notes: NR.
The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of the National RMBS Trust 2011-2. The transaction is a
legally distinct
trust established pursuant to a master trust deed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The final 'AAAsf' Long-Term Ratings with Stable Outlook assigned
to the Class
A1-R and A2 notes are supported by: the quality of the
collateral; the 11.3%
credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B and C
notes; the lenders'
mortgage insurance (LMI) policies; the liquidity facility, which
is equivalent
to 1.6% of the total principal outstanding amount of the loan
collateral; and
NAB's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the portfolio as at 13
September 2013 was
43.5 months, with a WA loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 53.1%, with
investment loans
comprising 13.0% of the pool by balance, compared to 20.7
months, 57.3% and
14.0% respectively at issuance.
Arrears greater than 30 days past due were 0.26% of the
outstanding balance of
notes as at 13 September 2013, well below Fitch's Prime Dinkum
Index of 1.48% as
at March 2013. NAB's conforming mortgage loans have consistently
performed in
line with the rest of the market.
NAB has provided Fitch with a comprehensive set of data and
performance
reporting, which includes a majority of data fields generally
used in the
agency's analysis of prime residential mortgages. Borrower
debt-to-income and
self-employed data was not available for loans in this data set.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action may result from unexpected decreases in
residential
property values, increases in the frequency of foreclosures, and
loss severity
on defaulted mortgages resulting in losses higher than Fitch's
base case.
Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis
are discussed
in the new issue report entitled "National RMBS Trust 2011-2",
available on
www.fitchratings.com. Included as an appendix to the report are
a description of
the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Anthea Clark
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0379
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000.
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited and their legal counsel, King and Wood Mallesons.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated
notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013;
"APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13 May
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria
for Lender's
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
