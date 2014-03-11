(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nationwide
Building
Society's (A/Stable/F1/a) GBP1bn resetting perpetual contingent
convertible
additional Tier 1 capital securities (the notes) a 'BB+' final
rating. The
rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 28
February 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are additional Tier 1 instruments with fully
discretionary interest
payments and are subject to conversion into Nationwide Core
Capital Deferred
Shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1
ratio (either
consolidated or solo), which is calculated on a 'fully loaded'
basis.
The securities are rated five notches below Nationwide's 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" (dated 31 January 2014). The
notes are
notched twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into
CCDS on breach of
the trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary interest payment, which Fitch considers the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. The issuer will not make an interest
payment if it has
insufficient distributable items or if it is insolvent. The
issuer will also be
subject to restrictions on interest payments if it fails to meet
the combined
buffer capital requirements that will partly be phased in from
2016.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities. This
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, the ability to be converted into CCDS,
which Fitch
considers core capital well before the bank would become
non-viable, the
permanent nature and the subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the securities are notched from Nationwide's VR, their rating
is mostly
sensitive to any change in this rating. The notes' ratings are
also sensitive to
any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changed
its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
Nationwide's VR. This could reflect a change in capital
management or
flexibility or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for
example.
