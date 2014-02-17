(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand Association
of Credit Unions (NZACU) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'BB+' and 'B' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
NZACU's ratings reflect its concentrated customer base and
limited franchise
outside of the credit union and building society sector, which
accounts for less
than 1% of New Zealand's financial system. The members of NZACU,
including the
credit union and building society sector as a whole, are
unlikely to reach
investment grade due to geographic concentration and a limited
loss absorption
capacity in the form of small absolute levels of profit and
capital.
However, modest levels of credit and market risk partially
offset these factors.
NZACU is a service provider (mainly to its member credit unions
and building
societies) and trade organisation, with no direct exposure
outside its
wholly-owned insurance subsidiary to its members' end customers.
It has a small
run-off loan portfolio which it aims to substantially reduce
during the
financial year ending 30 June 2014, and some counterparty risk
in its 'central
banking' operations, which provide centralised liquidity
management for members,
giving them access to investments and returns that they may not
be able to
obtain on a standalone basis.
Investments in the 'central banking' operations are generally of
good quality.
The majority (FYE: 94%) are investment grade, with the remainder
being unrated
local council exposures. The two largest depositors accounted
for 60% of the
total at FYE13. This concentration in member deposits provides
some liquidity
risk, although the underlying credit unions appear to have
reasonable levels of
liquidity outside their NZACU holdings. The 'central banking'
operations are the
dominant component of NZACU's balance sheet, accounting for all
non-equity
balance sheet funding, and 94% of total assets at FYE13.
Profitability was reasonable in FY13, with operating
profit/average total assets
being 1.23%, but absolute levels are low and there is some
volatility in
earnings. This is in part due to changes in impairment
provisions related to the
legacy loan portfolio, but also includes discounts and other
benefits provided
by NZACU to full members. Profitability should improve if the
association is
able to expand its non-member customer base at arms-length
prices.
Capitalisation is modest for a non-bank, with tangible common
equity/ tangible
assets ratio being 8.75% at FYE13, and the absolute level is
small. The
association's dividend policy, which seeks to provide a set
return for base
capital noteholders that is unrelated to profitability, means
capital accretion
can be volatile.
The NZACU is a trade organisation and service provider for a
number of New
Zealand credit unions and building societies. It had 18 members
and five
associate members at FYE13. It provides transactional, IT and
liquidity
services, offering economies of scale benefits for customers. It
also owns
Credit Union Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength
rating: BB+/Stable),
which provides life and non-life products to NZACU's member
customers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
NZACU's IDRs are sensitive to developments in New Zealand's
credit union and
building society sector. If conditions were to materially
weaken, or larger
members encounter difficulties, NZACU's ratings would face
downward pressure.
Loss of member confidence leading to members exiting the
association would also
place negative pressure on ratings.
A significant diversification of NZACU's customer base, and a
substantial
increase in absolute capital and profitability levels, would be
required for
positive rating momentum. This is unlikely in the short- to
medium-term.
The ratings are as follows:
New Zealand Association of Credit Unions:
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; and
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'B'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.