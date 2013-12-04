(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand's
Co-operative Bank (Co-op) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB-' and 'F3' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING (VR)
Co-op's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's robust capitalisation,
sound funding,
solid and stable asset quality, and simple business model, which
are offset by
modest profitability and a limited domestic franchise.
Co-op's profitability is likely to improve as the bank continues
to implement
its five year strategic plan. The plan should help address the
bank's weak cost
efficiency by better utilising current resources and expanding
the product set
to grow revenue. However, this may take some time to flow
through to
profitability. Therefore, profitability is likely to continue to
lag domestic
peers in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14).
Co-op's capital position offsets some of the risk associated
with the low
profitability. Capitalisation is strong relative to peers, both
on a risk
weighted and un-risk weighted basis. The Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratio was
14.8% at FYE13. This is unlikely to deteriorate materially
despite the bank's
growth ambitions. However, as Co-op's access to common equity is
limited as a
mutual, a material deterioration in its capital position would
be viewed
negatively from a rating perspective.
Asset quality is solid, reflecting the bank's sound approach to
underwriting
loans. Mortgages dominate the loan book, with exposures well
spread throughout
New Zealand. Geographic and single name concentrations are very
low as a result.
Planned growth in the buoyant Auckland property market is
unlikely to materially
increase risks given the bank's cautious expansion. Provisioning
levels are
adequate.
Funding is dominated by retail deposits, with only limited (5%
of total funding)
wholesale funding in the form of a bank warehouse (NZD17m drawn
at FYE13) and a
Residential Mortgage Backed Securities deal (NZD44m outstanding
at FYE13). Any
new loan growth is likely to be funded by deposit growth,
meaning the bank's
loan/deposit ratio should remain about 100%. On-balance sheet
liquid assets
totalled NZD194m, or 13% of total assets, at FYE13, which is
lower than some
peers, although it easily covers the drawn component of the
warehouse facility
and a substantial portion of the bank's deposit base. The
undrawn component of
the warehouse facility (NZD98m at FYE13) also provides
contingent liquidity,
although Fitch places less emphasis on this in its analysis.
Co-op accounts for less than 1% of the New Zealand banking
market. However, it
has a nationwide distribution network of 34 branches,
distinguishing it somewhat
from other domestic mutual peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
A material deterioration in Co-op's operating environment,
placing pressure on
asset quality, and potentially eroding the bank's capital base
would place
downward pressure on the bank's IDRs and VR. Negative rating
action may also
result should the bank weaken its risk appetite and were its FCC
ratio
significantly decline as part of its growth strategy.
Positive rating momentum is less likely in the short-term as it
would require a
sustainable and significant improvement in profitability while
maintaining the
bank's solid capitalisation, sound funding and liquidity
positions, and modest
risk appetite.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Co-op's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect that
support from the
New Zealand sovereign is possible, although it cannot be relied
upon. In Fitch's
view, the introduction of the Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR)
from 1 July 2013
reduces the propensity of the sovereign to support its banks.
The OBR allows for
the imposition of losses on depositors and senior debt holders
to make up
capital shortfalls if a deposit-taking institution has failed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Co-operative Bank:
Long-Term IDR: assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: assigned at 'F3';
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb-';
Support Rating: assigned at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.