(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nordea Bank AB's
(Nordea; AA-/Stable/F1+) USD1.5bn issue of Additional Tier 1
capital notes a
final rating of 'BBB'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 8 September 2014 (see "Fitch Rates Nordea's Additional Tier 1
Capital
Instruments 'BBB(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV compliant perpetual non-cumulative
Additional Tier 1
instruments. USD1bn and USD500m of the notes are callable after
five years and
10 years, respectively. The notes are subject to partial or full
temporary
write-down if Nordea's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls
below 8%, and any
coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The rating is five notches below Nordea's Viability Rating (VR)
of 'aa-' in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank
subordinated and
hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes' higher
expected loss
severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches)
and higher
non-performance risk (three notches).
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Nordea is subject to stringent capital
requirements by
the Swedish regulator, including a Pillar 1 CET1 requirements of
10.2% based on
end-June 2014 risk weights and an additional 4.5% CET1 Pillar 2
buffer, with a
total CET1 requirement of 14.7%. Fitch expects the Swedish
regulator to impose
restrictions on interest payments on the notes if Nordea's
capital were to
approach the Pillar 1 limit of 10.3% CET1. Fitch does not
believe that a breach
of the Pillar 2 buffer would automatically trigger a coupon
cancellation. In
light of Nordea's reported CET1 ratio of 15.2% at end-June 2014,
as well as the
bank's strong financial track-record, the notching for
non-performance has been
limited to three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Nordea's VR, their rating is
primarily sensitive
to any change in this rating. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a wider
notching if Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of
the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Nordea's
VR, including a
reassessment of the impact of a possible breach of the Pillar 2
buffer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
