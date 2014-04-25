(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Moroccan fertiliser producer
OCP S.A.'s (OCP) USD1.25bn 5.625% notes due 2024 and USD300m 6.875% notes due
2044 final 'BBB-' ratings.
The notes are rated at the same level as OCP's senior unsecured debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the company and will rank pari passu will all existing and future senior
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. Covenants include a
negative pledge with permitted liens. Events of defaults include cross default
to any debt of the borrower, or its material subsidiaries with a USD25m
threshold. For certain events of default, a threshold of 5% in aggregate of
notes then outstanding is required to call an event of default. The notes are
also subject to a change of control clause.
Proceeds are being used to fund OCP's capital expenditure programme and for
general corporate purposes. The final ratings are in line with the expected
ratings assigned on 3 April 2014 and follow the review of the final bond
documentation which conformed to the drafts previously received.
OCP's ratings reflect its vertical integration, competitive cost position,
exceptionally large ore reserves, and its leading market positions in phosphoric
acid and phosphate rock. The ratings also capture the progress to date on OCP's
transformational expansion strategy, which should translate in the near term
into material cost savings, capacity increases and enhanced product
diversification and production flexibility.
Constraints include the group's exposure to the phosphate fertiliser cycle; in
particular investment spending is peaking at a time when market conditions are
softening. Given its 94% state ownership and strategic importance for the
Moroccan economy, OCP's IDR cannot be higher than Morocco's Country Ceiling of
'BBB'.
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that the group has sufficient flexibility
to maintain credit metrics commensurate with its ratings through to 2016,
despite volatile pricing conditions and its high investment requirements.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Moderate Rebound from 2013 Trough
Our base rating case assumes a marginal pricing improvement on the 2013 averages
for phosphate products. Prices have increased so far in 2014, driven by strong
demand from Brazil, stock building ahead of the planting season and supply
disruptions in the Middle-East and North Africa. Low demand from India and
exports from China remain key potential downside risks. While visibility on
India's 2014/15 fertiliser subsidy remains clouded by its economic downturn, we
assume a moderate rebound from 2013 levels given depleted phosphate stocks in
the country. Chinese exports could disrupt the market in 2H14, particularly
after a reduction in the phosphates export tariffs.
Pipeline to Enhance Cost Position
Our 2014 base case incorporates the commissioning of the 234km slurry pipeline
that links OCP's Khourigba phosphate rock mine to the processing hub of Jorf
Lasfar. Construction works have been completed and the pipeline is under trial
runs. With an annual capacity of up to 35 million tonnes (mt), it should
considerably reduce requirements for energy, water, and road and rail
transportation.
We forecast an improvement in profitability in 2014, reflecting the enhanced
cost base and, to a lesser extent, higher capacity utilisation rates and lower
raw material costs. Under our base case, EBITDA margin is projected to increase
to and remain above 30% from 2014 onwards, from 23% in 2013. Given its near-term
positive effect on the group's cost position, we regard the successful launch of
the pipeline as a key rating driver.
Progress on Transformational Capex Programme
In our view, the execution risk associated with the 2008-2016 phase of OCP's
investment programme (including the slurry pipeline) has reduced materially with
the progress made to date. The expansion of the mines (open pit) and
beneficiation plants will yield a 5mt increase in annual phosphate rock
production capacity to 35.1mt by 2016. At Jorf Lafsar, OCP has built two
granulation plants with an annual aggregate capacity of 1.7mt and is completing
four identical fully integrated fertiliser production units of 1mt each to be
commissioned starting 2014 and through to 2016. In parallel, Jorf Lasfar's port
infrastructure and storage facilities are also being expanded.
Leverage Increases on High Capex
OCP's fund from operations (FFO) gross and net adjusted leverage increased to
3.5x and 2.7x respectively at end-2013, from 1.5x and 0.8x. This is slightly
above the upper limit for the current ratings and reflects record investment
levels (MAD21bn) and poor market conditions in 2013. Under our base case, net
leverage is sustained within the expected range at 2.0x-2.5x over 2014-2016.
This assumes annual capex being sustained at an average of MAD22bn (partly
debt-funded), which in our view can be scaled back in the event of a downturn.
This also assumes a gradual improvement in operating cash flow generation
primarily on the back of the cost efficiencies and new capacity.
Sound Liquidity
At end-2013, OCP had cash and cash equivalent reserves of MAD6bn against short-
term debt of MAD5.9bn. Liquidity was also supported by long-term committed
unused facilities totalling MAD7.7bn. The company also had short-term investment
(tenors above 90 days) of MAD4.6bn. Under our base case, free cash flow (FCF) is
expected to remain negative due to the high capex levels and we assume that OCP
will continue to access the domestic and international bank and debt capital
markets for its investment and refinancing needs. Other cash requirements
include contributions to its private pension plan and dividend payments, which
we believe can be tailored to match fluctuations in the group's cash flow
generation.
Exposure to Cyclicality and Volatility
OCP is less diversified across nutrients than some of its competitors and its
ratings are constrained by its exposure to the phosphate fertilisers cycle.
While demographic growth and reduced arable land support long-term demand
fundamentals for fertilisers, volatility in both pricing and demand is high and
dictated by factors outside of producers' control. Erratic demand patterns from
key consumers (e.g. India), adverse weather conditions or capacity additions can
translate into material declines in cash flow generation. In mitigation,
improvements in cost position, production flexibility and arbitrage options
should afford OCP an increasing degree of flexibility during market downturns.
State Ownership
Despite its 94% state-ownership, OCP's ratings are not linked to that of Morocco
(BBB-/Stable). We have assessed the operating and legal ties under Fitch's
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology and regard them as weak. We
view the group's ongoing transformation and strategic focus as evidence of an
independently run profit-oriented business model with little influence from the
state. Nevertheless, given OCP's strategic importance for the Moroccan economy,
negative pressure on the sovereign's rating may have implications for OCP and
would lead us to review the government's stance towards the group. Any resulting
adverse changes to the credit standing of OCP could lead to a negative rating
action.
Key Man Risk
The departure of Mr Mostafa Terrab, OCP's CEO and Chairman, and resulting
succession risk could put pressure on the ratings. Although we recognise the
high calibre and experience of the senior management team, Mr Terrab's vision
and influence are critical to the successful execution of OCP's expansion
strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although not envisaged over the next one to two years, future
developments that could lead to positive rating action include:
- Successful completion of the expansion programme with fundamental improvements
in OCP's resilience to phosphate cyclicality
- Net FFO net adjusted leverage sustained below 1.5x; and
- Positive FCF generation through the cycle
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margins dropping below 15% (FY13: 23%) and/or FFO net leverage
sustained above 2.5x indicating fundamental trends contrary to the base rating
case
- Departure of Mr Terrab and resulting succession risk
- Pressure on Morrocco's ratings (BBB/Stable) accompanied by evidence of
upstreaming or retention of cash (dividends, taxation) or strategic changes
adverse to the credit standing of the group