(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Old
Mutual Life Assurance
Company South Africa's (OMLACSA) (Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
AAA(zaf)/Stable) issue of subordinated debt securities of ZAR1bn
a final rating
of 'AA(zaf)'.
The notes are rated two notches below OMLACSA's IDR of
'AAA(zaf)' to reflect
their subordination and loss absorption features, in line with
Fitch's notching
criteria.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issue and
receipt of documents conforming to the information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 21
November 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities have a 10-year maturity, callable after a period
of five years
and are issued in two tranches, one with a fixed and one with a
floating coupon.
The ZAR700m floating notes pay coupons at a rate of 3m Jibar +
220bps on a
quarterly basis and the ZAR300m of fixed notes pay a coupon of
9.255%
semi-annually. Both issues have a step-up of 110bps after the
first call date on
27 November 2019. The scheduled maturity date is 27 November
2024.
The notes include interest deferral features, which would be
triggered on a
breach (or potential breach on payment of interest) of the
statutory solvency
requirements.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
OMLACSA's financial leverage remains low for its rating category
and interest
coverage is expected to remain strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt securities are notched down
from the
issuer's rating and are therefore sensitive to changes in
OMLACSA's National
Long-term rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
