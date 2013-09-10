Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No. 18) plc's notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A: 'AAAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable

Class B: 'AAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable

Class C: 'Asf(EXP)', Outlook Stable

Class D: Not rated

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The credit enhancement for the class A notes at 15.75% will be provided by the subordination of the class B notes (5.75%), class C notes (5.0%), the unrated class D notes (2.0%), a non-amortising reserve fund of 3.0%, to be fully funded at closing, and excess spread.

The reserve fund will increase to 4% of the initial note balance if 60+ day arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding portfolio balance or cumulative losses exceed 2% of the initial note balance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Prime Buy-to-let Portfolio

The prime buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio has a weighted average (WA) seasoning of three months, a WA original LTV of 72.7%, an indexed WA current LTV of 72.5% and a WA interest coverage ratio of 81.5%. The proportion of loans concentrated in London, Outer Metropolitan and the South East is 56.3%.

Paragon Performance

The portfolio consists entirely of BTL loans and Fitch continues to stress the portfolio's default rates beyond those of a prime owner-occupier portfolio at all rating levels, despite the fact that historically the Paragon series has been one of the better performing BTL series. It continues to perform robustly with low arrears and defaults; three-month plus arrears were below 75bps for the entire series as of March 2013. This was factored into Fitch's rating analysis.

LIBOR Linked Products

The transaction has a high percentage of LIBOR-linked loan products (60.3%) and loans that revert to a LIBOR-linked product (38.1%) in comparison with previous Paragon transactions that had a high percentage of standard variable rate loan products. Since the notes are also paying LIBOR, there is less uncertainty regarding the amount of future excess spread in this deal than in past deals, which Fitch has accounted for in its cash flow analysis.

Counterparty Rating Trigger Risks

The rating triggers for the issuer account bank, qualified investments, collection account bank and derivative counterparties in the transaction documents have specific reference to Fitch's criteria. This creates a degree of uncertainty regarding future counterparty arrangements but Fitch does not expect this mechanism to negatively affect note ratings so long as the administrator maintains counterparties that are consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch's analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the WA foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the WA recovery rate would result in a model implied downgrade of the class A notes to 'AAsf'.

More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the presale report which is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited (Paragon) provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and a number of key fields were missing. Paragon was unable to provide Fitch with borrowers' county court judgement, prior bankruptcy order, individual voluntary arrangements details or prior mortgage arrears history before the date of loan origination. Fitch assumed that 2% of the pool consists of loans with adverse credit and consequently increased the default probabilities of these loans.

Fitch was provided with data on loans repossessed by Paragon between 2001 and 2013 and the QSA, at 32.0%, was higher than Fitch's base QSA assumption of 22% for UK transactions; the QSA was increased to reflect this data. Fitch will review the results of an agreed-upon procedures report to be conducted on this portfolio before closing.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model ResiEMEA. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the presale report (see "Paragon Mortgages (No.18) Plc - Appendix", at www.fitchratings.com).

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Paragon Mortgages (No. 18) PLC