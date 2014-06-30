(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No.20) plc's notes expected ratings, as
follows:
Class A: 'AAAsf(EXP)', Outlook Stable
Class B: 'AA-sf(EXP)', Outlook Stable
Class D: Not rated
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The transaction is a securitisation of UK prime buy-to-let (BTL) loans
originated by Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited (Paragon) (98.9%) and BTL
mortgages acquired by Idem Capital Securities Limited (Idem) (1.1%) a wholly
owned subsidiary of Paragon Group plc.
The ratings reflect the credit enhancement available for each class of rated
notes. Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 8.8%, provided by the
subordination of the class B notes (6.75%), the unrated class D notes (2%), the
reserve fund excess amount (0.06%), and excess spread.
The issuer has established a non-amortising first loss fund at closing of 3% of
the initial total collateral balance to provide cover for interest shortfalls
and principal losses. This can step up to 4% of the initial total collateral
balance if 60+ days arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding note balance or if
cumulative losses exceed 2%.
32.4% of the loans are currently in the Paragon Mortgages (No.16) plc
transaction and have performed strongly, with low arrears. The pool is
well-seasoned, at over 32 months and Fitch factored the strong performance into
in its analysis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fully Buy-to-Let Portfolio: The portfolio consists entirely of BTL loans and
Fitch continues to stress the portfolio's default rates beyond those of a prime
owner-occupier portfolio at all rating levels, despite the historically lower
arrears of past Paragon deals. A higher default probability was assumed for Idem
loans as they were acquired from a specialist originator and originated at the
peak of the market (2007).
High Prepayments Modelled: PM16 has had a high conditional prepayment rate
(CPR), above Fitch's typical high CPR stress. PM16 loans feature a mandatory
switch from interest-only to repayment after a specified period. This provides
an incentive for the borrower to refinance. The high CPR scenario is the most
stressful, and is therefore a key rating driver. Fitch has modelled the
transaction to withstand a 30% CPR stress for the first two years.
Paragon Transactions Performing Well: RMBS transactions with loans originated by
Paragon have historically performed strongly, with low arrears and defaults.
Fitch considers the good performance favourably, and has factored this into its
analysis (see Performance Analytics below for further details).
Unrated Originator and Sellers: The originator and sellers are not rated
entities and as such may have limited resources available to repurchase any
mortgages in the event of a breach of Reps and Warranties (RW) given to the
Issuer. Whilst Fitch considers this a weakness, there are a number of mitigating
factors that make the likelihood of a RW breach remote (see Page 4 of presale
report).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case
expectations, which in turn may result in rating actions on the notes. Fitch's
analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average (WA) foreclosure
frequency along with a 30% decrease in the WA recovery rate would result in a
model-implied downgrade of the class A notes to 'AA-sf'.
More detailed model implied ratings sensitivity can be found in the new issue
report which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Paragon provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template, cumulative loan book
losses, and 90+ days arrears data. Fitch considers that the data available for
the analysis is of sound quality.
Fitch was provided with data on loans repossessed by Paragon between 2001 and
2013 to determine the originator's experienced loss severity rate and quick sale
adjustment (QSA). The QSA, calculated using the repossession data provided by
the originators, was 32% for the Paragon loans. As the QSA figures are higher
than Fitch's criteria assumption of 30%, Fitch has increased the assumptions for
the QSA to 36% for the Paragon portion of the pool.
Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report, which was
conducted by Deloitte. Fitch did not make any additional adjustments to its
analysis as a result of this report.
The rating triggers for the issuer account bank, qualified investments,
collection account bank and derivative counterparties in the transaction
documents have specific reference to Fitch criteria, which creates a degree of
uncertainty regarding future counterparty arrangements.
To analyse the credit enhancement levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using
its default model ResiEMEA. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using
default and loss severity assumptions under various structural stresses
including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests
showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level
corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal
loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for that asset class is available by accessing the
appendix that accompanies the new issue report (see "Paragon Mortgages (No.20)
Plc - Appendix", at www.fitchratings.com).
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Paragon Mortgages (No. 20) plc
here