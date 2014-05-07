(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Parvest Equity Best Selection Europe, a funds managed by BNP
Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP) a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's highly documented investment approach,
which is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management resources and
demonstrated in a solid track record. In Fitch's view, the depth of research,
the industry focus, the peer decision making process and risk discipline
differentiate the fund from its peers.
FUND PRESENTATION
Parvest Equity Best Selection Europe is a sub-fund of the Parvest Luxembourg
SICAV. Launched in May 2004, it is a long only European equities fund of
EUR2.2bn as at April 2014.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The active, long-term investment approach with a three- to five-year holding
period is based on bottom-up fundamental stock-picking. The fund is fully
invested, and has a quality mid- to large-cap growth bias but no sector bias.
BNP Paribas IP's (BNPP IP) proprietary research differentiates itself from peers
by its industry focus, depth of analysis and degree of formalisation. Analysts'
recommendations are challenged through a peer-review process
Investment decisions are subsequently taken in a collegiate manner by the whole
European equity team. Risk budgeting drives portfolio construction.
Stock-specific factors and active shares are maintained at above 50% and 70%
respectively. Each source of common risk factors is capped at 10%.
RESOURCES
The stable European equity team consists of 10 PMs/ analysts, who have 20 years'
experience on average. In addition to BNPP IP's deep shared risk management
resource, the team benefits from a dedicated risk manager, making full use of
equity third-party risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has demonstrated a long-term, strong, consistent risk adjusted
performance, outperforming its category and benchmark (MSCI Europe) by 19.7% and
2.9% respectively over five years. In 2013 and year-to-date, the fund suffered
from its growth quality bias, as value stocks outperformed.
FUND MANAGER
BNPP IP (rated 'Highest Standards' by Fitch) is the asset management arm of BNP
Paribas banking group (A+/Stable/F1). BNPPIP had EUR10.6bn of European equities
under management as at end March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the fund's performance. Fitch sees limited key person
dependency in the team, so the departure of a PM is unlikely to affect the
rating. Conversely, an upgrade could result from the demonstration that the fund
is able to outperform its peers in a sustained period of detrimental market
regime, characterised by the outperformance of low quality, value stocks.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
