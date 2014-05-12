(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Parvest Equity Best Selection
Euro, a fund managed by BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP), a 'Strong'
Fund Quality Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's highly documented investment approach,
which is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management resources and
has demonstrated a solid track record. In Fitch's view, the fund is
differentiated from its peers by the depth of its research, its industry focus,
its peer decision- making process and its risk discipline.
FUND PRESENTATION
Parvest Equity Best Selection Euro is a sub-fund of the Parvest Luxembourg
SICAV. Launched in May 2004, it is a long-only European equities fund of
EUR1.02bn as at 30 April 2014.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The fund's active, long-term investment approach with a three- to five-year
holding period is based on bottom-up fundamental stock-picking. The fund is
fully invested, and has a quality mid- to large-cap growth bias but no sector
bias.
BNPP IP's proprietary research differentiates itself from peers by its industry
focus, its depth of analysis and a degree of formalisation. Analysts'
recommendations are challenged in a peer-review process. Investment decisions
are then made by the whole European equity team through consensus. Risk
budgeting drives portfolio construction: active share (i.e. the portion of the
portfolio that is not benchmark replication) is kept above 70%. Stock-specific
factors are maintained at above 50% of total risk. Each source of common risk
factors is capped at 10% of total risk.
RESOURCES
The stable European equity team consists of 10 portfolio managers
(PMs)/analysts, who each have 20 years' experience on average. In addition to
BNPP IP's deep, shared risk management resources, the team benefits from a
dedicated risk manager, making full use of third-party equity risk analytics.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has demonstrated a long-term, strong, consistent risk-adjusted
performance, outperforming its category and benchmark (MSCI EMU) by 28.7% and
18.7% respectively over five years. In 2013 and year-to-date, the fund has
suffered from its growth quality bias, as value stocks outperformed.
FUND MANAGER
BNPP IP (rated 'Highest Standards' by Fitch) is the asset management arm of BNP
Paribas banking group (A+/Stable/F1). BNPPIP had EUR10.6bn of European equities
under management at end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural
deterioration in the fund's performance. Fitch sees limited key person
dependency in the team, so the departure of a PM is unlikely to affect the
rating.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from demonstrated outperformance relative to
peers and the benchmark in a sustained period of unfavourable market conditions,
such as that characterised by the outperformance of low-quality, value stocks.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
