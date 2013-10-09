(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust here SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust's Class A-u2 mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The ratings are as follows: USD125.0m Class A-u2 notes: 'F1+sf(EXP)'. The Class A-u2 notes are being issued to partially refinance the Class A-u1 notes on their maturity date of 18 October 2013. The remaining balance on the Class A-u1 notes will be repaid from monies held in a retention account which currently totals AUD59.5m, and that will be utilised, along with the proposed issuance of Class A-u2 notes, to repay the maturing Class A-u1 notes. The Class A-u1 notes were originally issued in November 2012 as part of an AUD500m RMBS issue by Pepper Australia Pty Limited. The refinance of the Class A-u1 notes was contemplated in the original issuance and is detailed in the Fitch new issue report dated 20 November 2012. In the event that the Class A-u2 notes cannot be issued, National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) as the redemption facility provider, will subscribe to Class AR-u notes and fund the Class A-u1 note redemption. The Class A-u2 notes will mature in October 2014 and will be repaid from the monies in the retention account and the issuance of Class AR-u notes either to the market or subscribed for by NAB. The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations at origination. The transaction has paid down since issuance from AUD500m to approximately AUD370m, inclusive of monies held in the retention account. Ratings for the remaining notes are unchanged, and are as follows (balances as at 18 September 2013): AUD0.0 Class AR-u notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD187.8m Class A-a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD30.0m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD12.5m Class B notes: NR and AUD2.5m Class C notes: NR. The notes will be issued by Permanent Custodians Limited in its capacity as trustee of Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the proposed Class A-u2 notes is linked to NAB's Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative rating actions may result from changes in the NAB's Short-Term IDR. Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis are discussed in the new issue report entitled "Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust", available on www.fitchratings.com. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Carroll Director +61 2 8256 0333 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Anthea Clark Associate Director +61 2 8256 0379 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director, +61 2 8256 0350 The source of information used to assess these ratings was National Australia Bank Limited and their legal counsel, King and Wood Mallesons. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1 August 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 13 May 2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 