SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to Pepper
Prime 2012-1 Trust's Class A-u2 mortgage-backed floating-rate
notes. The ratings
are as follows:
USD125.0m Class A-u2 notes: 'F1+sf(EXP)'.
The Class A-u2 notes are being issued to partially refinance the
Class A-u1
notes on their maturity date of 18 October 2013. The remaining
balance on the
Class A-u1 notes will be repaid from monies held in a retention
account which
currently totals AUD59.5m, and that will be utilised, along with
the proposed
issuance of Class A-u2 notes, to repay the maturing Class A-u1
notes. The Class
A-u1 notes were originally issued in November 2012 as part of an
AUD500m RMBS
issue by Pepper Australia Pty Limited. The refinance of the
Class A-u1 notes was
contemplated in the original issuance and is detailed in the
Fitch new issue
report dated 20 November 2012.
In the event that the Class A-u2 notes cannot be issued,
National Australia Bank
Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) as the redemption facility
provider, will
subscribe to Class AR-u notes and fund the Class A-u1 note
redemption. The Class
A-u2 notes will mature in October 2014 and will be repaid from
the monies in the
retention account and the issuance of Class AR-u notes either to
the market or
subscribed for by NAB.
The transaction continues to perform in line with Fitch's
expectations at
origination. The transaction has paid down since issuance from
AUD500m to
approximately AUD370m, inclusive of monies held in the retention
account.
Ratings for the remaining notes are unchanged, and are as
follows (balances as
at 18 September 2013):
AUD0.0 Class AR-u notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD187.8m Class A-a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD30.0m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD12.5m Class B notes: NR and
AUD2.5m Class C notes: NR.
The notes will be issued by Permanent Custodians Limited in its
capacity as
trustee of Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust. The assignment of the
final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the proposed Class A-u2 notes is linked
to NAB's
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions may result from changes in the NAB's
Short-Term IDR.
Fitch's initial rating drivers and rating sensitivities analysis
are discussed
in the new issue report entitled "Pepper Prime 2012-1 Trust",
available on
www.fitchratings.com. Included as an appendix to the report are
a description of
the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Anthea Clark
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0379
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited and their legal counsel, King and Wood Mallesons.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant information about the rated
notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013;
"APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1
August 2013;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13 May
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria
for Lender's
Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
