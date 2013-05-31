(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Phedina Hypotheken 2013-I B.V. mortgage-backed notes expected
ratings, as follows:
Class A1 floating-rate notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Class A2 floating-rate notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Class B floating-rate notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Class C floating-rate notes: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
Class D floating-rate notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
Credit enhancement for the class A notes is 7.0% and is provided by
subordination (6.0%) and a non-amortising reserve fund of 1.0% which will be
fully funded at closing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Average Portfolio Composition:
This is a 43-month seasoned non-revolving portfolio consisting of prime
fixed-rate residential mortgage loans with a weighted-average (WA) original
loan-to-market-value (OLTMV) of 88.6% and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 28.2%,
both of which are typical for Fitch-rated Dutch RMBS transactions. All mortgage
assets will be sourced from the Phedina 2010 transaction.
NHG Loans:
48.5% of the collateral balance benefit from the national mortgage guarantee
scheme (NHG). The ratings incorporate the recovery benefit given to the NHG
feature. However, the default probability of NHG loans were not adjusted
downwards as the originator-specific data did not show that NHG loans have
outperformed non-NHG loans.
Credit Enhancement Available:
The credit enhancement (CE) of 7% for the class A1 and A2 notes is achieved
through subordination provided by the class B notes (2.5%), the class C notes
(2.0%), the class D notes (1.5%) and a non-amortising reserve fund equal to 1.0%
of the initial note balance, which is fully funded at closing.
Concentrated Counterparty Exposure:
This transaction relies strongly on BNP Paribas's creditworthiness, which
fulfils a number of roles, including issuer account provider, cash advance
facility provider and swap counterparty.
Commingling Risk:
The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.
('A'/Stable/'F1'), however the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal
Finance which is unrated by Fitch. Consequently, the agency has accounted for
commingling loss and payment interruption within its analysis. Please refer to
the Commingling risk section below for further details.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Material increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted
receivables could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case
expectations, which in turn may result in potential rating actions on the notes.
Fitch's analysis revealed that a 30% increase in the weighted average
foreclosure frequency along with a 30% decrease in the weighted average recovery
rate would result in a downgrade of the class A1 and A2 notes' rating to 'Asf'.
More detail on key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described
in the accompanying pre-sale report which is available at www.fitchratings.com.
For its ratings analysis, Fitch received a data template with all fields fully
completed.
Fitch reviewed the results of an agreed-upon procedures report (AUP) conducted
on the portfolio. The AUP only contained a limited amount of material errors and
therefore had little effect on Fitch's ratings analysis.
To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default
model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated June 2012, 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum -
Netherlands' and 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed', both
dated June 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction
cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions under various structural
stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow
tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level
corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal
loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement
Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available
by accessing the appendix that accompanies the presale report (see Phedina
Hypotheken 2013-I B.V. - Appendix, at www.fitchratings.com).
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Phedina Hypotheken 2013-1 B.V.
here